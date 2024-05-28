MPOY Recognizes Yokota’s Top Maintainers

Members of the 374th Maintenance Group and their families gathered to recognize maintenance Airmen for their outstanding achievements at the Maintenance Professional of the Year ceremony at Yokota Air Force Base, Japan, May 10, 2024.





MPOY is an annual event that highlights the accomplishments of maintenance professionals and showcases their impact on the mission.



“It is said that maintenance is a very thankless career field. This is an event that we host every year to try to give back to that community that may not get a thank you everyday,” said Tech. Sgt. Antonio Faudoa, 374th Maintenance Squadron inspection maintenance craftsman. “We really want to show them that they are being recognized, because they are very much deserving of praise.”



The event featured a blend of informal and formal awards, a lineup of games, a series of competitions, and food and beverages for service members and their families.



“It’s important to recognize your people, whether it’s Airmen, senior NCOs, officers, or civilians,” said Staff Sgt. James Gomez, 374th Maintenance Group, aircraft inspection craftsman. “At the end of the day, if you’re looking out for your people and they know that, it absolutely carries some weight.”



Maintenance serves as an essential part of the force, without its hard-working professionals, the mission would not be accomplished. MPOY and other awards ceremonies like it serve as a reminder to Airmen at all levels that what they do matters.

