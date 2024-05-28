EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, Alaska – An F-16 Fighting Falcon with the 18th Fighter Interceptor Squadron from Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, experienced an in-flight emergency during take-off at approximately 1:47 p.m., May 28, 2024.



During the emergency, the pilot jettisoned two fuel tanks in accordance with emergency checklist procedures. The aircraft landed back at Eielson safely with no injuries reported.



Emergency Management teams have located the tanks, which were dropped in an uninhabited area near Eielson AFB, and are working to remediate the site in concert with local officials.



To facilitate clean-up operations in the area, spectators are requested to stay away from the scene of the spill. The base command post, local emergency services, law enforcement, and environmental protection agencies have been notified.



“Team Eielson takes the safety of its pilots and community neighbors very seriously and is working closely with local governmental and community members to respond quickly and responsibly,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Paul Townsend, 354th Fighter Wing commander. “We are grateful for the community’s support of our mission, and we strive to be good stewards of the land we fly over.”



The incident is currently under investigation.



For further information, please reach out to 354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs at 907-377-2110 or 354fw.pa.publicaffairs@us.af.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 19:47 Story ID: 472504 Location: AK, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Eielson AFB F-16 undergoes in-flight emergency, by Capt. Faith Hirschmann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.