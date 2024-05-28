Rear Adm. Ralph R. “Russ” Smith Deputy Director of Operations for Combat Support, NSA Visits CIWT

PENSACOLA, Fla. –Rear Adm. Ralph R. “Russ” Smith, Deputy Director of Operations for Combat Support, National Security Agency and the Navy’s Flag Designator Lead for Cyber, met with the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT) and Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) Corry Station leadership and received a tour of IWTC Corry Station Information Technician (IT) and Cyber Warfare training facilities at Corry Station on May 16.



Smith had an office call with Cmdr. Chris Dumas, executive officer, CIWT, Cmdr. Pete Manzoli, commanding officer, IWTC Corry Station, where Dumas provided a broad overview of training provided throughout the CIWT domain highlighting the benefits of using virtual training solutions to increase training complexity while increasing student safety.



Manzoli added that the use of new technology in training assists in manning efforts by eliminating the need for additional instructors for certain job roles during class, making them available to teach more students quicker.



CIWT and IWTC Corry Station leaders provided Smith with an overview of the CIWT domain to include in-depth discussions and challenges facing Information Technician training. Cyber MCWO training was also addressed in detail with an emphasis on the opportunities facing the future development of MCWO training revealed since the completion of the MCWO Professional Qualification Standards conference the previous week.



During the tour of IWTC Corry Station training facilities, Information Systems Technician (IT) Chief Brian Tromburg, IT “A” School instructor for IWTC Corry Station, explained the training cycle for Sailors in the Information Systems Technician rating. Smith was then given a demonstration of the Multipurpose Reconfigurable Training System 3-Dimensional (MRTS 3D®) in the cryptologic training facility. Cryptologic Technician Technical 1st Class Marshal Matters, a Cryptologic Technician Technical “A” School instructor who uses the MRTS 3D® in his curriculum, demonstrated virtual training scenarios that students learn, then apply in the fleet.



Cyber Warfare Technician Senior Chief Cecilia Medina, cyber training manager for IWTC Corry Station, then provided Smith with an overview of the defensive cyber training Sailors in the Cyber Warfare Technician rating receive while touring IWTC Corry Station’s cyber training facilities. Cyber Warfare Technician Senior Chief Michael Turano, Interactive On-Net (ION) operator mentor lead for IWTC Corry Station, also explained the progress made with Computer Network Operations Qualification Courses (CNOQC) and the Marine Corps Cyber Operations Readiness Curriculum (MCCORC) course in producing sailors capable of performing exquisite offensive cyber operator roles throughout the cyber workforce.



With four schoolhouse commands, two detachments, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, Center for Information Warfare Training trains over 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. Center for Information Warfare Training also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.

