U.S. Army Soldier, Celebrity Chef Featured at International Festival in Memphis



MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Army Soldier Sgt. 1st Class Brian Colvin, an Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) technician, is a featured BBQ Pitmaster at the “Memphis in May” International Festival, May 15-18, 2024.

First-place winner of the Food Network show ‘Chopped’ (Military Salute edition), Colvin will appear in BBQ Alley near the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest at Liberty Park in Midtown on: May 15, Wednesday from 5p.m. – 8p.m.; May 16 Thursday 12p.m. – 6p.m.; May 17 Friday 12p.m. – 6p.m; and May 18 Saturday 11a.m. – 5p.m.

Considering Colvin as a renowned celebrity Chef and Army Soldier, the Memphis Recruiting Company decided to showcase his unique Army career path to excite and engage barbecue enthusiasts, festival attendees, and students in the local area.

“His [Colvin] participation in festival events and school visits will enhance the public's knowledge about opportunities in the Army and show the Army has place in the Memphis community,” 1st Lt. Kyle Kulp, Memphis Recruiting Company Executive Officer, said.

Colvin will judge the Bartlett High School’s Culinary classes in a Best Sauce Contest, and will share his experiences in the Army, Tuesday May 14, 2024, from 8a.m. to 2p.m.



“I plan to let students know that no matter what you do in life, you can always make a change…your stars are never set,” Colvin said. “I have had several amazing jobs in during my career and I was able to pursue them all because I put forth the effort.”



Colvin currently serves as the Enlisted Aide to the Commandant of the U.S. Army War College.



“Most people think about the Army in ways seen on movies which are mostly combat related jobs, but there are numerous other supporting jobs the Army offers…with Colvin, we are showcasing there is more to the Army than what is conventionally thought,” Kulp said.

Colvin’s job in the Army (or Military Occupational Specialty) as an EOD Technician is not Culinary related, but he still forged an impressive, nuanced journey to be chosen for this current job.

“As a personal chef to a Major General in the Army, I prepare fine dining meals for events with foreign royalty, political stakeholders and other distinguished guests,” Colvin said.



Colvin’s personal life and Army career as a Soldier have blossomed into national recognition and the realization of several new career paths.



“My plans after the Army could lead me to be an educator, a chef or maybe bomb-squad, I have many options because of the Army,” Colvin Said.



For more information or to coordinate an interview with Sgt. 1st Class Brian Colvin contact our office, or kyle.c.kulp.mil@army.mil at (443)-960-1174.

