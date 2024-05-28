‘All American Division’ names 2024 Junior Paratroopers of the Year

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – The 2024 Junior Paratroopers of the Year were named at the Hall of Heroes, May 21, during the 82nd Airborne Division’s All American Week.

The winners were recognized for their resiliency, strength, volunteerism, community involvement, academic achievements and extracurricular activities. Three Junior Paratroopers were selected from among 35 candidates in different grade level brackets, embodying what it truly means to selflessly serve the community.

Aspynn Forsman, a first grader, won the elementary school category. She is an honor roll student-athlete, a team player to her peers, and a volunteer within her community. She guides the Pre-K students to their classes and has regularly volunteered to make care baskets over the holidays for single Soldiers.

When asked to choose one word that describes a military child, Forsman chose the word unique. She described in the nomination form that the ability to make new friends when they move, and to watch her dad jump out of airplanes was “really cool.”

The Middle School category was won by Michael Adame, a seventh grader. He is a straight A student and an active participant in the Academically and Intellectually Gifted program. He is a violinist at both his school and the Fayetteville Symphony Youth Orchestra, and a competitive gymnast who often mentors younger gymnasts through their routines.

Michael used the word polite to describe military children. He explained having dual military parents instilled a deep sense of respect, courtesy and discipline in him.

“Politeness is not just a virtue, but a way of life,” said Adame.

The third Junior Paratrooper of the Year, nominated for the high school category, was Lucas Delapena. Lucas is a 9th grader who has contributed to his community through rolls of leadership, volunteerism, and activities. He is an A/B Honor roll student, a soccer player, a member of the Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps color guard and drill team. Outside of school he is a member of the Boy Scouts of America, the Order of the Arrow and Civil Air Patrol.

When asked to describe a military child, Delapena used the word resilient. He expressed frequent moves, deployments and the constant change of friendships sharpens and hones their resiliency skills in order to conquer new military bases, schools and social circles.

“Through these experiences, we cultivate a remarkable ability to thrive in the face of uncertainty,” said Delapena.

“This thing we do is really a family business,” said U.S. Army Maj. Gen. James “Pat” Work. “We enlist soldiers and we reenlist families. None of these young people asked for this, yet you handle it so marvelously.

The day ended with the annual Family Fun Run, an opportunity for Paratroopers and their family members to create long lasting memories together. The event, which had music and color dust thrown as runners passed by volunteers, was open to the community and served to help strengthen the bond among military families.

