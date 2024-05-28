NH Jacksonville chosen as site in health care innovation

Photo By Julie Lucas | 240522-N-ME175-1002 Naval Hospital Jacksonville is now recommending patients to...... read more read more Photo By Julie Lucas | 240522-N-ME175-1002 Naval Hospital Jacksonville is now recommending patients to SilverCloud, where 16 different self-care wellness programs ranging from resilience, self-esteem, money worries, mindfulness, and parenting to depression, anxiety, insomnia and sleep. As one of five venture sites, NH Jacksonville is shifting to a person-centric care model for the future of military medicine. Photo illustration by Julie M. Lucas see less | View Image Page

Naval Hospital (NH) Jacksonville is one of five military medical treatment facilities chosen to help the Defense Health Agency (DHA) design and implement a new health care model for military medicine. The goal is to change how patients access care and how providers deliver health care by shifting to a person-centric care model. This process will develop for the new few years, staff at each of the five sites will look for ways to improve and innovate.



“This is a ground-breaking evolution in military health,” said NH Jacksonville Director Capt. Sharon House. “For the first time ever, our providers were afforded the opportunity to give direct feedback as these programs were developed. Having first-hand knowledge of what would best fit our community and patients, we will be able to provide the best care in the future.”



DHA has invested in a suite of digital tools called My Military Health to facilitate changes in the care model and make it faster, easier and more convenient for patients to access care and their health information.



The first phase of the My Military Health implementation features a digital self-care wellness program known as SilverCloud. The platform offers on-demand access to clinically-validated, self-paced, private and judgment-free wellness programs and coaching support to boost resilience and increase the well-being of patients. SilverCloud uses cognitive-behavioral therapy programs that patients can access on their smartphones, tablets, or computers.



Providers will recommend patients for access to 16 different self-care wellness programs ranging from resilience, self-esteem, money worries, mindfulness, and parenting to depression, anxiety, insomnia and sleep. Each program offers a variety of interactive tools including a mood monitor, journal, videos, reading materials and more.



"The online workbook format, coupled with live coaching, gives service members and their families direct access to a powerful, interactive, and self-paced skills building platform to help in building coping skills for overcoming challenges," said NH Jax Director of Mental Health Cmdr. Michael Domery. "Military life presents many stressors and transitions. The Cognitive Behavioral Therapy skills offered in Silver Cloud can help us obtain the tools and skills to navigate the challenges we all face."



Patients will soon have additional access to new My Military Health digital platforms and resources, including:

• Virtual Visits, which will allow patients to schedule video and in-person appointments, receive appointment reminders, conduct online searches for providers and access virtual waiting room, and:

• Care Companion, which will improve health care plan compliance and help individuals stay connected with their health care team between appointments.



“Being chosen to help redesign the future of military health care has been an honor and I’ll soon depart knowing we are on the right path. Our staff (at NH Jax) is the best team to embrace innovation and take decisive action to improve the way we deliver care to those we are privileged to serve,” said House.



The four other sites involved in the DHA effort to change the care model are:· Wright-Patterson Air Force Base Medical Center, 88th Medical Group, Ohio · Martin Army Community Hospital, Fort Moore, Georgia · Naval Medical Center Portsmouth, Virginia · and Eglin Air Force Base Hospital, 96th Medical Group, Florida.