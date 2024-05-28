Army & Air Force Exchange Service Prepared to Support Military Communities as Hurricane Season Approaches

DALLAS – Experts are predicting a busy Atlantic hurricane season for 2024 and the Army & Air Force Exchange Service is standing ready to take care of any affected military communities.



In anticipation of the official start of the hurricane season June 1, the Exchange has worked with local commands to ensure PXs and BXs are ready to support potential recovery and relief missions. Exchanges can also request extra emergency items ahead of storms to secure adequate stock.



Merchandising teams at Exchange headquarters have boosted inventory of high-demand items, such as batteries, flashlights, generators and bottled water, at distribution centers so products can be shipped quickly to stores.



“The Exchange has extensive infrastructure in place, allowing us to do our part in taking care of military communities before and after disaster strikes,” said Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kevin Osby, the Exchange’s senior enlisted advisor. “In lockstep with local commands, the Exchange is fully prepared to support service members and families in times of need.”



Atlantic hurricane season runs through Nov. 30. The Exchange’s Disaster Support Team, a global team composed of Exchange leaders, also monitors weather and works closely with local command through PX and BX teams to keep the organization responsive.



The Exchange’s Waco Distribution Center houses mobile field Exchanges, semi-trailer trucks stocked with food, water and hygiene products, and deploys them at command request to communities affected by disastrous weather events.



The Exchange has long supported communities after severe weather, such as hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria in 2017, Hurricane Michael in 2018 and Typhoon Mawar in 2023.



-- 30 --



Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



###



Media Notes:



For more information or to schedule an interview with an Exchange representative please contact Zach Wright, 214-312-6300, or Wrightz@aafes.com



Follow the Exchange:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/shopmyexchange

Twitter: https://twitter.com/shopmyexchange

Instagram: @shopmyexchange

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.29.2024 Date Posted: 05.29.2024 09:33 Story ID: 472428 Location: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Army & Air Force Exchange Service Prepared to Support Military Communities as Hurricane Season Approaches, by Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.