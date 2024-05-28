Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Local Army Recruiters Honor Fallen Soldiers with Memorial Day Ruck March

    LAFAYETTE, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2024

    Story by Emily Berard-Boutte 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Baton Rouge

    LAFAYETTE, La. — U.S. Army Soldiers from the Lafayette Recruiting Station joined recruiters from other branches for a 6-mile “I Got Your Six” Ruck March to honor fallen Soldiers on Memorial Day.
    “The ‘I got your six’ saying originated in WWI by fighter pilots and is widely used in the military,” U.S. Army Recruiter Sgt. First Class Kevin Blane said. “It highlights the loyalty and cooperation we value in the Army.”
    This ruck, a military-style march with a weighted pack, brought together the community in a mental and physical way towards the unified goal of remembrance. During the event, participants walked from the Armed Forces Recruiting Station on Johnston Street to Moncus Park Veterans Memorial and back to the Recruiting Station.
    Memorial Day is an American holiday, observed on the last Monday of May, honoring the men and women who died while serving in the U.S. military.
    Our nation is forever indebted to our fallen Soldiers, and on Memorial Day, Americans are encouraged to take time to honor the memory and sacrificed of the fallen.
    Date Taken: 05.27.2024
    Date Posted: 05.29.2024 09:25
    Location: LAFAYETTE, LA, US
    This work, Local Army Recruiters Honor Fallen Soldiers with Memorial Day Ruck March, by Emily Berard-Boutte, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

