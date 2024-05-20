Naval Base Ventura County wins Ney Award

Courtesy Photo | 240517-N-AS200-2010 CHICAGO (May 17, 2024) Rear Adm. Ken Epps, Commander Naval Supply...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 240517-N-AS200-2010 CHICAGO (May 17, 2024) Rear Adm. Ken Epps, Commander Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP), and Chief of Supply Corps, center and NAVSUP Command Master Chief Mark Schlosser, center-back right, take a candid celebration photo with Culinary Specialist Sailors assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) who won the Captain Edward F. Ney Ashore General Messes Award May 17, 2024. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor and family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 100 tenants. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

PORT HUENEME, Calif. (May 17, 2024) NNS – Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) Port Hueneme Galley, known as the Gold Coast Beestro, was recognized as the Captain Edward F. Ney Memorial Award (Ney) winner for five-star food service excellence in the Best General Ashore Mess category, May 17, 2024.



“These annual awards encourage excellence in Navy Food Service programs with the objective of improving the quality of life for our Navy personnel,” said Honorable Carlos Del Toro, Secretary of the Navy.



Established in 1958, The Capt. Edward F. Ney Memorial Award is co-sponsored by the International Food Service Executives Association (IFSEA), providing the highest honor for food service excellence with the objective of improving the quality of life for Navy personnel.



“Our galleys are paramount cornerstones of our installations,” said Capt. Robert Barr Kimnach III, commanding officer, NBVC. “Culinary specialists control a key component of every Sailor’s quality of life, which is essential in executing our missions, building resilience, and enabling warfighters.”



Senior Chief Culinary Specialist Calvin Brown, food services manager, NBVC, said that the Ney Award is one of the most competitive recognitions in the Fleet with dozens of outstanding food service programs striving for the same achievement.



“Our Culinary Specialist (CS) and civilian contractors take tremendous ownership in the galley to produce the highest standard and best quality of life for our Sailors,” said Brown. “We have a responsibility to provide these service members with a commercial dining experience in a military environment, and this award demonstrates that NBVC is the best at that.”



Guests who tour the galley agree with Senior Chief.



“From Admirals to elected officials, all of our distinguished visitors tour this galley and leave impressed,” said Jacob Munyon, Fleet and Family Director, NBVC. “Custom murals designed to showcase the local culture, lounge areas, gaming zones, special meals, top quality food, variety of choices, and the cleanest facility make this the place that service members are excited to be.”



Each region conducts an annual assessment of their respective dining facilities using a 5-Star accreditation checklist. The best 5-Star operation in each region is then nominated for consideration of the Ney Award to the food service director of Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP).



“This award is truly a testament to the hard work and dedication that our Sailors put into their work,” said Kimnach. “These Sailors continuously hold themselves to the highest standard of performance in every aspect of their work, taking the time to ensure everything they do is a step-above, and I’m extremely proud of their efforts.”



The award is named for Capt. Edward Francis Ney, an enlisted Sailor during World War I, who later earned his commission as a supply officer. His work resolving difficulties within the military’s food service industry during World War II contributed to a higher standard of rationing in the Navy. Capt. Ney became the head of the subsistence division of the Bureau of Supplies and Account from 1940-45.



Brown stated that Navy Food Service programs are more than just cafeterias. They play a crucial role in keeping Sailors healthy, focused, and ready to defend the nation.



“A healthy and well-prepared Sailor provides immediate impact to mission readiness,” said Brown.



Eight members from NBVC were invited to Chicago to accept the award and be recognized among other Navy members.



“It was an honor to accompany our Sailors to accept the Ney Award at the prestigious Palmer House in Chicago,” said Munyon. “The award doesn’t recognize one person, one Sailor, or one civilian food worker, it’s a team effort that reflects Naval Base Ventura County in the highest regard, and it was such an honor to be a part of it.”



NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 100 tenants.