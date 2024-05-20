Naval Base Ventura County wins Ney Award

240517-N-AS200-2010 CHICAGO (May 17, 2024) Rear Adm. Ken Epps, Commander Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP), and Chief of Supply Corps, center and NAVSUP Command Master Chief Mark Schlosser, center-back right, take a candid celebration photo with Culinary Specialist Sailors assigned to Naval Base Ventura County (NBVC) who won the Captain Edward F. Ney Ashore General Messes Award May 17, 2024. NAVSUP and the Navy Supply Corps conduct and enable supply chain, acquisition, operational logistics and Sailor and family care activities with our mission partners to generate readiness and sustain naval forces worldwide to prevent and decisively win wars. NBVC is a strategically located Naval installation composed of three operating facilities: Point Mugu, Port Hueneme and San Nicolas Island. NBVC is the home of the Pacific Seabees, West Coast E-2D Hawkeyes, 3 warfare centers and 100 tenants. (U.S. Navy courtesy photo)

