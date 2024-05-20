Fort Novosel holds Memorial Day ceremony

Photo By Brittany Trumbull | Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence commanding...... read more read more Photo By Brittany Trumbull | Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence commanding general, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael Corsaro, chief warrant officer of the Aviation Branch, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk R. Coley, Aviation Branch command sergeant major salute a wreath in honor of the nation’s fallen during the Memorial Day ceremony on May 23. see less | View Image Page

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. -- Fort Novosel held the annual Memorial Day ceremony on May 23 at Veterans Park.



Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel commanding general, spoke at the ceremony before the ceremonial wreath laying.



McCurry recognized gold star families and gave the history of Memorial Day dating back to the aftermath of the American Civil War.



The holiday was originally reserved as Decoration Day, but after World War I it expanded to honor all American military personnel that died in any conflict. The official change to Memorial Day was set by Congress in 1971 to be observed on the last Monday in May.



“To pay tribute to those that paid the ultimate sacrifice by serving,” said McCurry. “Their sacrifice must never be forgotten.”



McCurry spoke on the upcoming anniversary of D-Day on June 6, telling the story of 1LT Jimmy W. Monteith Jr.



“Montieth served with the 16thIinfantry in 1st Infantry Division, “said McCurry. “He landed in the initial assault wave under heavy enemy fire. He led his troops into battle safely, ignoring his personal safety, and ultimately was killed by enemy fire while leading from the front.”



Montieth was among the 2500 soldiers whose lives were lost at Omaha Beach during the invasion of Normandy, France.



“Our fallen embody the Army Values of selfless service and personal courage,” said McCurry. “They paid the price of freedom for each one of us. It constitutes a debt we can never fully repay. Today, tomorrow, and every day thereafter we remember. We will never forget.”



McCurry along with Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael Corsaro, chief warrant officer of the Aviation Branch, Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk Coley, Aviation Branch command sergeant major, and 1st Sgt. Cody Schroeder placed a wreath in honor of the nation’s fallen during the Memorial Day Ceremony.



With a personal connection to the importance of the holiday, retired Chief Warrant Officer 4 Derrick Rodriguez spoke with local media.



“I became a gold star family member when I was 10 years old,” said Rodriguez. “My father was killed in Desert Storm. That moment has really guided all my career decisions since then.”



Losing a parent tends to expedite the growing up process, according to Rodriguez.



“There were challenges with my family afterward,” said Rodriguez. “Ultimately my mother ended up leaving and I was blessed to have people take me in. The people from my father’s organization, they took me in. They raised me.”



Inspired by his own hardships, Rodriguez and his wife have dedicated their lives to serving others.



“My wife and I are now active foster parents,” said Rodriguez. “We are looking to take care of other kids whose parents may not be able to.

Rodriguez spent over 20 years on active duty before retiring as a Chief Warrant Officer 4 instructor pilot.



“My father was in the back of a helicopter when he crashed and then I went on to fly. Now I teach flight students, still as a government employee. I love making the best helicopter pilots possible so that way no other family members must go through what I did at such a young age,” said Rodriguez.



Memorial Day is set aside as a day to honor our military members that gave their lives in service to their country. Those memories, however, surpass a Monday in May according to Rodriguez.



“There are lots of brothers and sisters you lose along the way,” said Rodriguez. “You never forget that growing up. You never forget that as you live daily, and you never forget that when you are done serving.”