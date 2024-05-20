Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence commanding general, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael Corsaro, chief warrant officer of the Aviation Branch, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk R. Coley, Aviation Branch command sergeant major salute a wreath in honor of the nation’s fallen during the Memorial Day ceremony on May 23.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.28.2024 13:00 Photo ID: 8434831 VIRIN: 240523-A-SR274-6101 Resolution: 6000x4000 Size: 1.67 MB Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Novosel holds Memorial Day ceremony, by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.