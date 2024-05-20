Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Novosel holds Memorial Day ceremony

    FORT NOVOSEL, AL, UNITED STATES

    05.23.2024

    Photo by Brittany Trumbull 

    Fort Novosel Public Affairs Office

    Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence commanding general, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael Corsaro, chief warrant officer of the Aviation Branch, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk R. Coley, Aviation Branch command sergeant major salute a wreath in honor of the nation’s fallen during the Memorial Day ceremony on May 23.

    Date Taken: 05.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.28.2024 13:00
    Location: FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
    Memorial Service Ceremony

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Fort Novosel
    Brittany Trumbull

