Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence commanding general, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael Corsaro, chief warrant officer of the Aviation Branch, and Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk R. Coley, Aviation Branch command sergeant major salute a wreath in honor of the nation’s fallen during the Memorial Day ceremony on May 23.
|Date Taken:
|05.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 13:00
|Photo ID:
|8434831
|VIRIN:
|240523-A-SR274-6101
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|FORT NOVOSEL, AL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fort Novosel holds Memorial Day ceremony, by Brittany Trumbull, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Memorial Service Ceremony
LEAVE A COMMENT