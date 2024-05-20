Marine Corps Security Force Regiment to host Armed Services Blood Drive

Photo By Max Lonzanida | A graphic rendered to support the upcoming Armed Forces Blood Program (ASPB) Blood...... read more read more Photo By Max Lonzanida | A graphic rendered to support the upcoming Armed Forces Blood Program (ASPB) Blood drive onboard NWS Yorktown. The blood drive is scheduled for Monday-Tuesday, June 3-4, 2024 from 0830-1230 at the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment's (MCSFR) ISMT Classroom, located at Building 2128. see less | View Image Page

Event Contact: Ralph Peters, Donor Recruiter, Armed Services Blood Program. Ralph.K.Peters.Civ@health.mil, Mobile (757) 627-0244.



Media Contact: Max Lonzanida, Installation Public Affairs Officer.

Max.Q.Lonzanida.Civ@us.navy.mil, Mobile (757) 752-1304.



Media Release



Marine Corps Security Force Regiment onboard NWS Yorktown to host Armed Services Blood Drive



28 May 2024



Yorktown, Va. (May 28, 2024) An opportunity to donate life saving whole blood returns to Naval Weapons Station (NWS) Yorktown on June 3-4, 2024 from 0830-1230 as part of an Armed Services Blood Program (ASPB) blood drive. This particular blood drive is hosted by the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment (MCSFR) at their ISMT classroom located at Building 2128. For those entering through Gate 3, proceed straight on Longfellow Road. Take the second left onto Shupper Drive. The classroom is a one-story white building on the right, there is ample parking in The Depot parking lot.



Ralph Peters, Blood Donor Recruiter and Public Affairs Point of Contact for the ASBP noted that “there is always a need for blood and blood products as fresh blood lasts approximately 45 days. We especially need type O blood, because more people who need life saving donations can accept type O blood products.” Peters also noted that the ASBP is the Department of Defense’s Blood Donor Program, and is responsible for providing blood and blood products for all active duty, family members and dependents worldwide. He noted that there is always a need, and that a single whole blood unit donated during a blood drive or at a donation center can potentially save three lives. Blood must also be available to military hospitals for scheduled and emergency procedures.



The Department of Defense (DOD) established the Armed Forces Blood Donor Program in 1952, during the height of the Korean War. It later evolved to today’s ASBP, which encompasses a joint operation that brings together Army, Navy, Air Force and combatant command blood programs. The ASBP has over 20 blood donation centers worldwide, including one at Naval Medical Center Portsmouth.



This particular blood drive is the second ASBP blood drive hosted by the MCSFR this year. There are 13 donor slots available per each hour of the blood drive. Peters noted that donors should be well hydrated, physically well, and should bring their DOD issued CAC card or driver’s license. Walk-in donors are accepted, and donors can also schedule a time slot via the QR code in this flyer. The entire blood donation process takes roughly 45 minutes to an hour, and this blood drive is open to both military and civilians with access to the installation.



Additional information about the blood donation process and the ASBP in general can be found at https://www.health.mil/militaryblood.