A graphic rendered to support the upcoming Armed Forces Blood Program (ASPB) Blood drive onboard NWS Yorktown. The blood drive is scheduled for Monday-Tuesday, June 3-4, 2024 from 0830-1230 at the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment's (MCSFR) ISMT Classroom, located at Building 2128.
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2024 11:25
|Photo ID:
|8434402
|VIRIN:
|240528-N-TG517-9524
|Resolution:
|816x1056
|Size:
|212.14 KB
|Location:
|YORKTOWN, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Corps Security Force Regiment to host a blood drive, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Marine Corps Security Force Regiment to host Armed Services Blood Drive
