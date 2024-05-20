Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment to host a blood drive

    YORKTOWN, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2024

    Photo by Max Lonzanida  

    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown

    A graphic rendered to support the upcoming Armed Forces Blood Program (ASPB) Blood drive onboard NWS Yorktown. The blood drive is scheduled for Monday-Tuesday, June 3-4, 2024 from 0830-1230 at the Marine Corps Security Force Regiment's (MCSFR) ISMT Classroom, located at Building 2128.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment to host Armed Services Blood Drive

    Blood Drive
    Naval Weapons Station Yorktown
    Marine Corps Security Force Regiment

