Training Resourcing Synchronization Conference brings transparency and predictability to units

Courtesy Photo | Leadership and Staff officers from the Washington Army National Guard review the...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Leadership and Staff officers from the Washington Army National Guard review the Training Resourcing Synchronization Conference slides for the Washington Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion at the Aviation Readiness Center on May 2, 2024. (Courtesy Photo) see less | View Image Page

With the goal of better transparency for all soldiers, the Washington Army National Guard recently completed the annual Training Resourcing Synchronization Conference cycle during May drill weekend.



“This is the forth step in the Washington Army National Guard’s Unit Training Management concept,” said Maj. Kyla Glover, Army National Guard Plans and Training officer. “The TRSC provides a platform for the staff to rallying around the units and provide all necessary resources which enable commanders to execute their training plans.”



The Army has put an emphasis on doctrine for organizing and planning training at the unit level in recent years. Field Manual 7-0, published June of 2021 simplifies training doctrine by re-establishing the Unit Training Management Concept. As a step in the overall UTM, the TRSC is meant to synchronize resources across the WAARNG so commanders can plan and execute meaningful training. At the conference, units bring their training plans and resource request and after briefing their annual training concept and forecast of required resources, meet with staff in the room to refine their plans and resolve issues.



“The intent is for units to come to the conference with a meaningful training plan and a myriad of complex resource request, and to leave with fully staffed training plan with resources laid on that the units can continue to fill out,” said Glover.



While the briefings take place the spring prior to the next fiscal training year, the process is continuous.



“It starts with the commander’s intent and desired end state. From there the state staff provides a running estimate against the training cycle in the form of Military Decision Making Process and the Commander’s Readiness Guidance is produced,” said Glover. “An example of this is when setting the core drill dates. This year we looked at the retention goals and set our training dates with that in mind, working hard to avoid drill weekends over holidays like Mother’s Day and Father’s Day. We looked at local school districts Winter and Spring breaks schedules and offset them so they don’t butt up against Christmas break or Spring break or graduation as they have in the past.”



Glover adds while this analysis can’t prevent all soldier family conflicts, the Army Operations staff tried to mitigate them as much as possible.



“We also added into this year’s TRSC the long-range calendar planning,” said Glover. “From a doctrinal standpoint, at the BN level we should be planning 3-5 years out and briefing for approval two echelons up.”



Units provided a three-year outlook in their Long-Range calendar that will help deconflict other taskings. The overall intent is to protect and fine resource the Battalion commanders have, time and people, while focusing on the training priorities for potential missions.



“When we look at training schedules, for example if we have a unit mobilizing on their federal mission and once returning home they are slotted as a lead for a domestic mission, that is putting a strain on the soldiers and their families,” said Col. Timothy Ozmer, Director Army Operations.



Ozmer has some experience with this while commanding 1st Squadron, 303rd Cavlary Regiment. Upon returning home from mobilization to Jordan in Fall 2020, his unit was tasked for a domestic mission in January 2021.



“We want to make sure our soldiers and families are taken care of and are able to do what they need to do for re-intergration following a federal mission and not worry they are being tasked again to leave home right away,” said Ozmer.



Through the TRSC process, the expectation is that units will be resourced by all the staff directorates, given all pertinent expectation dates, training dates, and board dates for the upcoming Fiscal year.



“Everything we do at the TRSC is for predictability at the unit/soldier level. The state staff is here to ensure all resources have been laid on for requested training, that the unit commanders have developed a methodical training plan, founded in brilliance in the basics,” said Glover. “We want to provide a road map and predictability in upcoming years of unit training. Soldiers should know what they’re working toward. Big events that are planned years in advance. We shouldn’t keep these things a secret, and we should be transparent enough that when things change, it’s for good reason and we adapt and overcome.”