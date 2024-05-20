NETCOM, Fort Huachuca community honor fallen service members

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. – Fort Huachuca service members, veterans and community and Family members from across the greater Sierra Vista community attended the Memorial Day Observance Ceremony May 27. Held at the Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, the community came together as one to pause and reflect on the sacrifices many have made in the name of freedom.



“Today, we stand together as citizens of this great nation to remember and honor these great Americans who have died in service to this country,” said the U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command’s Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Christopher Eubank.



Memorial Day, originally known as Decoration Day, became a federal holiday in 1971 and is observed on the last Monday of May to honor the brave women and men who made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the U.S. military.



“Our military has made a commitment, not only to this nation but to each of us,” Eubank said. “It is a contribution to the welfare of others to keep us safe and protect the freedoms that so many have fought and died for.”



As community leaders reflected on those they served with who gave all in defense of this nation, the mothers and fathers, sons and daughters, service members and veterans and the community who supports them all, stopped, paused and embraced what this day is all about.



“Today, we honor that commitment and dedication,” Eubank said. “Today, we honor their sacrifice.”



Since December 2001, the Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Ceremony has provided a lasting final benefit in honor of veterans and their Families with a final resting place in appreciation and gratitude for their service and sacrifice to our nation.



Days like this are never easy for those our fallen have left behind, and that’s why these community events are so important.



“Attending memorials such as these can be difficult, but they are so necessary,” Eubank said. “They link us to our past and remind us of the brothers and sisters we have lost. These ceremonies ensure their sacrifices are not forgotten, and enable our future generations to understand these sacrifices made in our defense.”



When service members raise their right hands and pledge to protect the nation, they do so knowing the possibility exists they may not come home one day, and that is why our fallen men and women are the ultimate examples of sacrifice, valor and patriotism.



“Today, ours is a sacred task, a duty of honor offered with the deepest sense of reverence,” Eubank said. “Although my words alone cannot bring comfort to those who feel and know this loss, I can assure you they are not forgotten.”



Our nation is forever indebted to our fallen Soldiers, and honor their memories and sacrifices. Memorial Day will always be an important reminder for our nation, and one Eubank made clear to those in attendance.



“We salute our fallen sisters and brothers with this solemn pledge,” Eubank emphasized. “We shall never forget.”

