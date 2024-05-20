Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Cole (DDG 67) Transits the Strait of Gibraltar

    USS Cole visits Greece

    USEUCOM, AT SEA

    05.26.2024

    Story by Senior Chief Petty Officer Jeffrey Richardson 

    U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa/U.S. Sixth Fleet

    The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) transited the Strait of Gibraltar and entered the Mediterranean Sea, May 26, 2024.

    Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.

    For more than 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with our Allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

