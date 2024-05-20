USS Cole (DDG 67) Transits the Strait of Gibraltar

The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Cole (DDG 67) transited the Strait of Gibraltar and entered the Mediterranean Sea, May 26, 2024.



Headquartered in Naples, Italy, NAVEUR-NAVAF operates U.S. naval forces in the U.S. European Command (USEUCOM) and U.S. Africa Command (USAFRICOM) areas of responsibility. U.S. Sixth Fleet is permanently assigned to NAVEUR-NAVAF, and employs maritime forces through the full spectrum of joint and naval operations.



For more than 80 years, U.S. Naval Forces Europe-U.S. Naval Forces Africa (NAVEUR-NAVAF) has forged strategic relationships with our Allies and partners, leveraging a foundation of shared values to preserve security and stability.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2024 Date Posted: 05.26.2024 Story ID: 472285 Location: USEUCOM, AT SEA