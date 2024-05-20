Female Leaders Discuss Careers in the Military during Fleet Week New York Panel Discussion

NEW YORK – Female Marines, Navy and Coast Guard leaders participated in the 7th annual New York University’s (NYU) Initiative, Women in the Military discussion and reception, May 23.



Hosted by the NYU Women’s Initiative and the New York Council Navy League to bring together civilian and military guests to recognize all female veterans, reservists and active-duty personnel.



The panelists shared their experiences serving in the Armed Forces during the one-hour discussion at NYU.



Retired Navy Cmdr. Sarah Higgins served as the moderator of the panel discussion asking a variety of questions that ranged from family support, leadership challenges, importance of mentorship and lessons learned from challenging but rewarding opportunities.



U.S. Marine Corps Col. Alison Thompson; U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Staci Weist; U.S. Navy Cmdr. Carrie Paben; U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Brianna Townsend; U.S. Marine Corps Gunnery Sgt. Abigail Seitz; and Master Chief Culinary Specialist (SW/AW) Melissa Mohammed participated in the panel discussion.



Panelists explained their current positions and day-to-day responsibilities. Weist serves as Chief of Vessel Inspections for the Port of New York and New Jersey. She is responsible for ensuring the safety, security, and environmental compliance of more than 900 cargo, industrial and passenger vessels in one of the nation’s busiest, and most economically important port complexes.



“My team ensures billion collars of cargo enter New York safely,” Weist said. While Weist tracks cargo entering New York, Mohammed manages the day-to-day operations for nine supply divisions aboard USS Bataan (LHD 5) during replenishments at sea “bringing aboard supplies or stores for the ship which is always a morale boost,” Mohammed added.



Paben, who serves as the Supply Officer aboard USS Bataan, an amphibious assault ship, which recently returned from a nearly nine-month deployment added, "we support the entire crew by providing three meals a day which is key to morale."



When addressing questions about their accomplishments, Mohammed discussed the important achievement of obtaining a chief’s anchor.



“Professionally, it is a big deal to get accepted into the Chief’s Mess,” Mohammed said. “It is a huge accomplishment to become a chief and to be here as a master chief; this was my highest and happiest accomplishment.”



The accomplishments and experiences over a lifetime in uniform is what Thompson will miss the most as she nears retirement following a 30-year career as the Corps’ most senior female helicopter pilot, having flown countless combat missions, and previously commanding a forward-deployed squadron, as well as a Marine Aircraft Group. “I will miss the camaraderie and the bonds that are made and the shared experiences,” said Thompson.



All of the panelists shared the importance of finding role models who can serve as valuable mentors during their careers. “Mentors have played a huge role and I have been very fortunate to have the same mentors from when I was a cadet,” Townsend said.



Seitz, a Pashto linguist and Tactical Signals Intelligence operator, who joined the U.S. Marine Corps at the age of 25 discussed the value of family support in raising her family as she serves in various assignments in the Marine Corps. Currently Seitz serves as the protocol chief of the Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps.



“It is helpful to have a family that is so supportive,” said Seitz, which was echoed by other panelists who shared the different types of family who provide support in the background and offer a supportive lifeline.



For Seitz, joining the U.S. Marine Corps checked all of the boxes while providing meaningful purpose. “There are a lot of young people who are looking for purpose that will fulfill them through their life,” said Seitz. “This is not just a job, but a calling.”



Now in its 36th year, FWNY is the city’s time-honored celebration of the sea services. It is an unparalleled opportunity for the citizens of New York and the surrounding tri-state area to meet Sailors, Marines and Coast Guardsmen and witness the latest capabilities of today’s maritime services. Nearly 2,300 U.S. service members will participate in the festivities this year.

