Tulsa District awards engineering design contract for Fort Sill instructional facility

The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded an architectural and engineering design contract to Burns and McDonnell, Inc. of Kansas City, Mo., May 24.



Tulsa District awarded the $4,834,501.00 architectural and engineering design services contract for an instructional facility for Indirect Fire Protection Capability Short Range Air Defense- Maneuverable training at Fort Sill, Okla.

