    Tulsa District awards engineering design contract for Fort Sill instructional facility

    TULSA, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2024

    Story by Brannen Parrish 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Tulsa District

    The Tulsa District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers awarded an architectural and engineering design contract to Burns and McDonnell, Inc. of Kansas City, Mo., May 24.

    Tulsa District awarded the $4,834,501.00 architectural and engineering design services contract for an instructional facility for Indirect Fire Protection Capability Short Range Air Defense- Maneuverable training at Fort Sill, Okla.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.24.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024
    Location: TULSA, OK, US
