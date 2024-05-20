ICE 5-24; Preparing before the battle

Photo By Cpl. Josiah Jorgensen | U.S. Marines and staff with Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, Marine...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Josiah Jorgensen | U.S. Marines and staff with Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command, Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, participate in live virtual training during Inventory Collective Event 5-24 at MCAGCC, Twentynine Palms, California, May 8, 2024. MAGTFTC conducted ICE 5-24 for 2nd Marine Regiment’s Integrated Training Exercise Task Force to improve planning, coordination, and understanding of capabilities in a distributed Live Virtual Constructive Training Environment in preparation for Service Level Training Exercise 5-24. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Josiah Jorgensen) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR-GROUND COMBAT CENTER, Calif. - Marine Air-Ground Task Force Training Command conducted an inaugural Inventory Collective Event for 2nd Marine Regiment’s Integrated Training Exercise Task Force to improve planning, coordination, and understanding of capabilities in a distributed Live Virtual Constructive Training Environment in preparation for Service Level Training Exercise 5-24 at Marine Corps Air-Ground Combat Center, Twentynine Palms, California, May 10, 2024.



Inventory Collective Event 5-24 provided a tailored event for Tactical Training and Exercise Control Group, Marine Corps Tactics and Operations Group, and Marine Corps Logistics Operations Group, all from MAGTFTC, MCAGCC, to teach coach and mentor the training units who attended. This exercise was built to test an accelerated readiness program in regard to specific training and readiness events, as well as to build an adaptive event for future MAGTF collective training not aligned to Service Level Training Exercises.



“ICE is much more than a training event for an infantry regiment or battalion. We are effectively training the entire MAGTF participating in the Integrated Training Exercise,” said Maj. Gen. Thomas B. Savage commanding general of MAGTFTC, MCAGCC. “The event serves as the foundation for rigorous and repeatable training in a live, virtual, and constructive environment in a distributed environment. ICE 5-24 will connect the exercise force from Twentynine Palms, Camp Lejeune, and Camp Pendleton with MAGTFTC subject matter experts at all three locations.”



ICE is a command priority as it is a solution to train the Fleet Marine Force in trends identified in multiple SLTE Final Exercise Reports and the Fiscal Year 2022 Systemic Trends Report. ICE directly supports the trends reversal and reinforcement process, providing a critical link between the FMF and SLTEs to master combined-arms operations. ICE 5-24 was the first of its kind to address and correct trends through training and education venues.



“Training audiences from three different locations can plan and conduct simulated operations building confidence in their C2 abilities,” mentioned Lt. Col. William Dammin, Exercise Control Department, MCTOG.



ICE 5-24 was hosted in a distributed fashion by utilizing support from the I Marine Expeditionary Force Battle Simulation Center at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, as well as the II MEF Battle Simulation Center at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The training audience used these three different locations to plan and conduct simulated operations building confidence in their integration of the Ground Combat Element, Aviation Combat Element, as well as the Logistics Combat Elements.



This event allowed for deliberate planning repetition that includes Marine Corps Planning Process, staff integration including reps from across the SLTE Task Force, throughout four days simulated execution of critical events. This iteration of ICE was a proof of concept and demonstration of advances toward Project Tripoli objectives such as being on-demand, globally available, and able to perform on all-echelons.



“In the future, ICE will provide the FMF with a scalable and repeatable MAGTF Battle Staff Training Exercise through the Fleet Support Program to prepare the Force to fight tonight in a deployed environment,” said Savage.