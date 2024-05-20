EMS Week: Firefighter/paramedic has a passion for helping people

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. – At age 16, Brittaney N. Suggs made the decision to join the fire department and get certified as an emergency medical technician, two choices she’s still extremely proud of today.



“I’ve always had a passion for helping people, and I wanted to choose a career that would allow me to do exactly that,” she said.



Now, at 30 years old, Suggs is still doing what she’s most passionate about as a firefighter/paramedic with the Fort Gregg-Adams Fire and Emergency Services.



Her husband, Christopher, also is a firefighter for the city of Fayetteville, N.C. Aside from working for the Fort Gregg-Adams Fire and Emergency Services, she also volunteers together with her husband at the fire department in Wade, N.C. where they call home.



“Being able to provide a positive impact in a person’s life on possibly their worst day, it’s a priceless feeling,” Suggs said.



In 2016 tragedy struck Suggs’ life. Her one-year-old daughter, Annalee Grace, unexpectedly passed away from bacterial meningitis.



“After my daughter died, some people thought I’d never want to run another call,” she said. “Contrarily, I’ve done the opposite.”



Having been on the other side has only made Suggs want to do more to better herself as a provider so that when she encounters patients and families, she is able to make a positive impact.



She is grateful she chose a career that she is passionate about. But along with making a positive difference in her patients’ lives, Suggs explains that many times, it’s the patients that end up making the positive impact on her life.



“Each day and every call are so different,” she said. “It’s not only incredible to help someone, but to be able to share the experience with them and learn from it is as well always leaves me feeling grateful.”

