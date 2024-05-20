Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    EMS Week: Firefighter/paramedic has a passion for helping people [Image 2 of 2]

    EMS Week: Firefighter/paramedic has a passion for helping people

    FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.16.2024

    Photo by Ericka Gillespie 

    Fort Gregg-Adams

    Brittany Suggs explains how equipment works and the processes of different call to Emerging Leaders members at Fort Gregg-Adams Fire and Emergency Services Station 2.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.24.2024 07:51
    Photo ID: 8428978
    VIRIN: 240524-A-JL021-1060
    Resolution: 4032x3024
    Size: 724.49 KB
    Location: FORT GREGG-ADAMS, VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, EMS Week: Firefighter/paramedic has a passion for helping people [Image 2 of 2], by Ericka Gillespie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    EMS Week: Firefighter/paramedic has a passion for helping people
    EMS Week: Firefighter/paramedic has a passion for helping people

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    EMS Week: Firefighter/paramedic has a passion for helping people

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Firefighter
    Paramedic
    EMS Week
    Fort Gregg Adams News 2024
    Around Gregg Adams

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT