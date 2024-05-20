Capt. Eric Cole Takes the Helm of Submarine Squadron Sixteen

Capt. Gabriel A. Anseeuw relinquished command of Submarine Squadron Sixteen to Capt. Eric Cole, during a change of command ceremony aboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, May 23.



Rear Adm. Robert E. “Bob” Wirth, commander, Submarine Group Ten presided over the ceremony.



“Commodore Anseeuw and the Squadron Sixteen staff and crew have been a critical element to maintaining that legacy and operational flexibility of the Submarine force,” said Wirth. “His talent and drive are also seen in how he laid the foundation of our strategic deterrence capability for the coming decades.”



During his speech, Anseeuw spoke of Submarine Squadron Sixteen important role in strategic deterrence and the exceptional executive by the squadron’s staff and supporting tenant commands.



“I owe a sincere debt of gratitude to the entire Kings Bay team for their support of Squadron 16 units and staff,” said Anseeuw. “I have very much appreciated our interactions, in and out of the box, to get to yes. Thank you.”



Submarine Squadron 16 currently has both the USS Florida (SSGN 728) and the USS Georgia (SSGN 729) deployed in support of different combatant commanders. During the ceremony, Wirth presented Anseeuw with his third Legion of Merit Award, before turning over command of Squadron 16 to Cole.



“Capt. Anseeuw has done and exceptional job leading Squadron 16. This team has a remarkable reputation,” said Cole. “I have some major shoes to fill but I looked forward to continued success and adding to the legacy. It is my privilege and honor to be your new commander.”



Cole, who was recently the commodore for Submarine Squadron Twenty was hand-picked by Group Ten leadership to lead Squadron Ten.



“Your fantastic tenure as Commodore of Squadron 20 demonstrated how you prepared, certified, and provided unwavering support for groundbreaking overseas operations with our SSBN force,” said Wirth. “Your expertise in equipping submarine Captains with the necessary skills and confidence to accomplish the mission will undoubtedly prove invaluable as you embark into this both history rich and forward-looking Squadron.”



Submarine Group Ten is the nation's preeminent provider of sea-based strategic deterrence, Tomahawk Land Attack Missile strikes, and unique submarine-based special operations capabilities. The base is home to all east coast Ohio-class submarines.



For more news from Commander, Submarine Group 10, visit Commander, Submarine Group 10 (navy.mil) and http://www.facebook.com/submarinegroupten

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.23.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 17:45 Story ID: 472190 Location: US Web Views: 28 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Capt. Eric Cole Takes the Helm of Submarine Squadron Sixteen, by PO1 Travis Alston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.