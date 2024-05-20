Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Capt. Eric Cole Takes the Helm of Submarine Squadron Sixteen

    UNITED STATES

    05.22.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Alston 

    Commander, Submarine Group Ten

    KINGS BAY, Ga. (May 23, 2024) Capt. Gabriel A. Anseeuw, right, relinquishes command of Submarine Squadron Sixteen to Capt. Eric Cole, left, during a change of command ceremony aboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Travis S. Alston

    This work, Capt. Eric Cole Takes the Helm of Submarine Squadron Sixteen, by PO1 Travis Alston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

