KINGS BAY, Ga. (May 23, 2024) Capt. Gabriel A. Anseeuw, right, relinquishes command of Submarine Squadron Sixteen to Capt. Eric Cole, left, during a change of command ceremony aboard Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Travis S. Alston
Capt. Eric Cole Takes the Helm of Submarine Squadron Sixteen
