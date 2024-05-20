Date Taken: 05.22.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 17:45 Photo ID: 8428056 VIRIN: 240523-N-ZO368-1026 Resolution: 6623x4420 Size: 5.15 MB Location: US

Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Capt. Eric Cole Takes the Helm of Submarine Squadron Sixteen, by PO1 Travis Alston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.