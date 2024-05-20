185th Shooting Team earns top spot in Iowa Governor’s X marksmanship competition

Photo By Senior Airman Tylon Chapman | An Airman of the 185th Air Refueling Wing poses for a photo while wearing a...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Tylon Chapman | An Airman of the 185th Air Refueling Wing poses for a photo while wearing a Governor’s X tab at the 185th Air Refueling Wing in Sioux City, Iowa, May 23, 2024. The top ten marksmen at the annual Iowa National Guard Governor’s X marksmanship competition are awarded the tab to wear on their utility uniforms. (U.S. Air National Guard photo illustration by Senior Airman Tylon Chapman) see less | View Image Page

A four-person team from the 185th Air Refueling Wing placed first in competition and three team members were among the top ten marksmen in the annual Iowa National Guard Governor’s X marksmanship competition.



Nearly 100 Soldiers and Airmen gathered at Camp Dodge in Johnston, Iowa to test their mettle and marksmanship as they competed to become one of the Governor’s X from May 17 through May 19, 2024.



Master Sgt. Mitch Treiber, Staff Sgt. Brandon Adams, Senior Airman Dallas Smith, Security Forces Airmen, and Master Sgt. Sam Hauptly, a radio frequency transmission technician, placed first in the team rifle and pistol competitions, earning first place in competition.



Senior Airman Smith works at the unit as a traditional guard member. Smith, who as a small business owner knows the value of hard work, said that the team is successful because each member puts in hard work and meticulous practice.



“The 185th ARW Shooting Team takes pride in consistently performing as one of the top teams each year,” said Smith.



Smith scored second in the pistol competition and placed fourth overall in combined arms.



Master Sgt. Treiber has worked 17 years as Security Forces with the unit and serves as the Base Marksmanship Coordinator.



Treiber is a Battle Creek, Iowa native who works full time as a self-employed truck driver. Treiber scored third in the pistol competition and placed second overall in combined arms.



Staff Sgt. Adams of Estherville, Iowa came to the 185th from the Army Guard where he served as an infantryman. He said this was his first Governor’s X competition, and he scored first in the novice rifle competition, 4th in the rifle competition, and placed ninth overall in combined arms.



“To be awarded a tab but also receive High Novice Rifle on my first attempt gives me a great sense of accomplishment,” said Adams.



With their top ten scores, the three traditional guard members earned the Governor’s X tab, which is worn on the utility uniform.



Treiber and Smith will represent the 185th at the regional shooting competition in Little Rock, Arkansas in late July, and Adams is their designated alternate.



The competitors this year used M18 service pistols and M4 service rifles.



Any 185th member interested in competing in the future should contact Master Sgt. Treiber.