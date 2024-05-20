Courtesy Photo | Seniors from Dorchester School District Two and Four were administered the oath of...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Seniors from Dorchester School District Two and Four were administered the oath of enlistment to serve in the branch of their choice during the district’s first Military Signing Day, Summerville, S.C., May 21, 2024. Special guests included Dorchester County Government Councilwoman Harriet Holman, Maj. Gen. Jeffrey A. Jones, deputy adjutant general, South Carolina National Guard, and Command Sgt. Maj. Norris K. McCall, South Carolina National Guard. The students were also accompanied by friends and family for this monumental occasion. (Photo taken by Jennifer Passmore, Dorchester School District Two, Public Information Officer) see less | View Image Page

SUMMERVILE- S.C. – More than 50 Dorchester District Two and Four high school students were administered the oath of enlistment to serve in a branch of the military of their choice at the District Office Auditorium May 21. The young men and women were celebrated as their proud family and friends witnessed this monumental occasion.



“You will have challenges along the way, but look at those challenges as opportunities for success,” said Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Jones, deputy adjutant general of South Carolina.



The oath they take has been taken by many men and women, some with big dreams, some with dreams that would formulate along the way. Whichever the goal, the military was a catalyst for success.



This generation of patriots cannot be ignored, for only one percent of the American population will make the commitment to serve their communities, state, and nation in uniform. These young people make the conscious decision to enter the profession of arms. A profession which requires self-sacrifice for people they will never meet. And so, the oath they take promises much with few words.



“I do solemnly swear (or affirm) that I will support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic.”



London Alford, a Fort Dorchester High School senior and U.S. Naval Academy candidate, knows all about commitment after having earned her way to an appointment into the prestigious institute. Her determination and hard work paid off. She met every challenge putting as she described her, “best foot forward.” Already a leader in her own right, will lead men and women into missions she can’t imagine right now.



Meanwhile service members past and present watch in admiration as today’s generation steps forward, into unknown journeys, to unknown places and incredible missions.