EOD Soldiers complete Washington Nationals high intensity interval training workout

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Explosive Ordnance Disposal Soldiers from a U.S. Army EOD Company completed the Washington Nationals high intensity interval training workout at Nationals Park field in Washington, D.C.



1st Lt. Madison E. Faust and Staff Sgt. Daniel S. Price from the 55th Ordnance Company (EOD) participated in the workout that the Washington Nationals host through their military support program called “NATS on Base.”



The Fort Belvoir, Virginia-based 55th EOD Company “VIPpers” are part of the 192nd EOD Battalion, 52nd EOD Group and 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command, the U.S. military’s premier CBRNE formation.



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and Army civilians from the 20th CBRNE Command deploy to confront and defeat the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations. Working with joint service EOD technicians, Army EOD Soldiers from the 20th CBRNE Command defeated hundreds of thousands of Improvised Explosive Devices in Iraq and Afghanistan.



The 55th EOD Company covers explosive response missions in most of Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, half of Pennsylvania, part of Washington D.C., and part of West Virginia.



The EOD company also supports the U.S. Secret Service and U.S. Department of State during Very Important Person Protection Support Activity missions to provide protection to the president, first lady, vice president and foreign heads of state.



Faust is the executive officer for the company and Price is an EOD technician in the company.



Originally from Allentown, Pennsylvania, Faust graduated from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point with a mechanical engineering degree.



A native of Lexington, North Carolina, Price started his U.S. Army service as a Cavalry Scout before becoming an EOD technician. He said his most memorable EOD mission was helping to protect the president and the first family during a trip to St. Croix as part of a Very Important Person Protection Support Activity mission.



Capt. Caroline C. Hamann, the commanding officer of the 55th EOD Company, said the Soldiers joined around 200 other troops from the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and Coast Guard at the workout event.



“The workout included nine stations with activities, such as a push up challenge, bleacher runs with lunges and bunny hops and plank variations,” said Hamann, a native of East Greenwich, Rhode Island, and graduate of Fordham University who majored in psychology and sociology.



“High intensity interval training (HIIT) is a cardio workout that involves cyclical short bursts of intense work,” said Hamann, who deployed to Baghdad, Iraq, in 2020 – 2021. “High physical fitness in EOD and the military allows for increased survivability as a Soldier and allows EOD techs to excel in the physical demands of EOD work while maintaining the mental acuity required to problem solve.”



Hamann said her company takes advantage of many locations around the national capital region for team building events.



“We try to participate or design events in the D.C. area as much as possible,” said Hamann. “Previously we did a hike to summit Old Rag Mountain in Northern Virginia and a run around the Washington Tidal Basin, Lincoln Memorial reflecting pools and the Washington Monument during peak cherry blossom bloom.”