Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBAB members attend HIIT at Nationals Park

    JBAB members attend HIIT at Nationals Park

    JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, UNITED STATES

    10.24.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith 

    Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling

    U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Crowley, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and 11th Wing commander, far left, along with members from all branches of the U.S. military participate in a high intensity interval training workout at Nationals Park event, hosted by the Washington Nationals, Washington, D.C., Oct. 24, 2023. The Washington Nationals hosted several HIIT sessions this year for service members stationed within the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.24.2023
    Date Posted: 12.19.2023 08:26
    Photo ID: 8174653
    VIRIN: 231024-F-JY834-1614
    Resolution: 5966x3970
    Size: 3.14 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ANACOSTIA-BOLLING, DC, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBAB members attend HIIT at Nationals Park, by SrA Anna Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Health
    Fitness
    Community
    JBAB
    HIIT

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT