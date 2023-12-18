JBAB members attend HIIT at Nationals Park

U.S. Air Force Col. Ryan Crowley, Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling and 11th Wing commander, far left, along with members from all branches of the U.S. military participate in a high intensity interval training workout at Nationals Park event, hosted by the Washington Nationals, Washington, D.C., Oct. 24, 2023. The Washington Nationals hosted several HIIT sessions this year for service members stationed within the National Capital Region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Anna Smith)

