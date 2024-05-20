Community members run to honor at USAG Bavaria

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BY, GERMANY

    05.23.2024

    Story by Kayla Overton 

    U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria

    TOWER BARRACKS, Germany – Family members, Gold Star and survivor Families, Soldiers and civilians gathered May 18, 2024 for U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria’s five-kilometer Run to Honor.

    Ninety-five runners took to the route in the rain while wearing the names of those to honor on their race bibs.

    Providing opening remarks before the run, Col. Kevin A. Poole, U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria commander, reminded runners of the significance of the run.

    “As you’re running this route, think of all those who have given the ultimate sacrifice and enabled us to live the life we do today,” said Poole. “They not only enable us but also inspire us to be better as Soldiers as we continue to protect our nation and its values.”

    With Memorial Day coming up May 27, this event offered a venue for community members to take time to honor the memory and sacrifices of the fallen.

    “Community events like this strengthen the community foundation and provides us a sense of belonging,” said Cathy Ignacio, Gold Star Spouse, Survivor Outreach and Community Services coordinator for Army Community Service at Garmisch. “Most importantly, runs like this bring healing to our wounded hearts. This is why it is so important to honor and remember. Despite the emptiness resulting from the loss of our Fallen Hero, remembering them preserves their memories and reminds us of the significant life they once lived.

    “Although the absence of our Fallen Heroes brings sadness,” Ignacio continued, “remembering them perpetuates an ongoing healing knowing they are never forgotten.”

    Military boots adorned with American flags were lined up to represent loved ones who paid the ultimate sacrifice in a memorial boot display coordinated by U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria’s Survivor Outreach Services.

    The run was hosted by the Tower Barracks Physical Fitness Center.

    For more photos of the event, visit https://www.flickr.com/photos/usagbavaria/albums/72177720317131611/

    For more information on Survivor Outreach Services, visit https://grafenwoehr.armymwr.com/programs/army-community-service-acs

