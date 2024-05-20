Date Taken: 05.18.2024 Date Posted: 05.23.2024 10:07 Photo ID: 8426123 VIRIN: 240518-A-WK601-2735 Resolution: 4098x6144 Size: 1.67 MB Location: BY, DE

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Run to Honor at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria [Image 8 of 8], by Kayla Overton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.