10th Mountain Division Holistic Health and Fitness Occupational Therapy team hosts two-day effective communicators training

Photo By Spc. Salvador Castro | Soldiers with A Company., 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Mountain Division (LI), try to repeat a rhythm during a team-building event with the 10th Mountain Division Band, May 21, 2024, at a training event with the brigade's Holistic Health and Fitness team in the After Action Review facility on Fort Drum, New York. The event, called CLIMB (connections, little things, inspire, mental toughness and benevolence), focused on building effective communication in the company. (U.S. Army Photo by Spc. Salvador Castro)

FORT DRUM, N.Y (May 22, 2024) – Soldiers with A Company, 548th Division Sustainment Support Battalion, 10th Mountain Division Sustainment Brigade, participated in the brigade’s Holistic Health and Fitness team CLIMB (connections, little things, inspire, mental toughness and benevolence) event May 20-21, on Fort Drum, New York.

CLIMB focused on encouraging the unit to become effective communicators through classroom instruction and team-building exercises.

“This is a focus on building morale to center on the soft skills that are not necessarily taught in today’s world, which is communicating and getting to know each other on a deeper level,” said Rachel Moore, an occupational therapist with the 10th MDSB H2F team.

The training allowed Soldiers to open a conversation and learn new things about one another to further bolster cohesion at the lowest level. Moore explained that if soldiers can communicate now, it will make their lives in a deployment setting easier and start building their family.

“It’s more imperative that they learn each other before they go on deployment because during it you will become a family,” Moore said. “You work with these people for more than eight hours a day – they’re your family at work.”

The two-day event saw lower- and senior-enlisted with the unit participate in discussions and team-building exercises to facilitate conversations. First Sgt. James Shinchey, the senior noncommissioned officer of A Co., 548th DSSB, who participated in the event said it was important to participate and be there for the Soldiers.

“It was great, I’m glad I was able to do it. Other leaders within the company were unable to because they had stuff going on,” Schinchey said. “I felt like I needed to be here so that Soldiers can see we care.”

This event was the first time the H2F team was able to feature the 10th Mountain Division Band during one of their events. Soldiers at the event were directed by the band to focus on sound cues and instructions to show the importance of listening and building teamwork.

“I think since we have been doing this it has brought people together and allowed them to see how teams can operate,” said Sgt. Johnathan Naugher, squad leader with, A Company., 548th DSSB.

CLIMB was an idea developed by senior leaders from the 548th DSSB, along with Moore and the brigade’s occupational therapy team. While the training is meant to build morale and create effective communicators within the unit, Moore also wants Soldiers to know they are never alone.

“First and foremost, I hope they feel like somebody cares about them, I hope they feel like there is somebody they can turn to in a time of need,” Moore said. “ I hope they feel like a valuable person inside of an organization, which is the Army.”