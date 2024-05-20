Family Helping Family: Exchange Shoppers Donated $2.5 Million to Military Relief Funds in 2023

Photo By Marisa Conner | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers donated $2.5 million in 2023 to help...... read more read more Photo By Marisa Conner | Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers donated $2.5 million in 2023 to help service members, military families and retirees through contributions to @AERHQ, @AirForceAssistanceFund and @NMCRS. Learn how you can make a donation next time you shop your PX/BX or ShopMyExchange.com: https://wp.me/p9Q7PG-2GK. see less | View Image Page

DALLAS – Army & Air Force Exchange Service shoppers extended a helping hand to their fellow service members, military families and retirees in need through $2.5 million in donations to military relief funds in 2023.



Shoppers have the option to contribute to Army Emergency Relief (AER) or the Air Force Assistance Fund (AFAF) when checking out at PXs and BXs or online at ShopMyExchange.com. Select Exchanges in the Pacific have the option to donate to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society (NMCRS).



“Year after year, Exchange shoppers give selflessly and generously to support their fellow service members,” said Exchange Director/CEO Tom Shull, an Army Veteran. “The ‘family serving family’ mentality is an indelible part of the military community.”



Shoppers at the PX, BX or Express can add a $1 donation to AER, AFAF or NMCRS (where available) when checking out, including at self-checkout kiosks. Shoppers who wish to give more can speak with a cashier at checkout to donate in any amount. Online donations can be made in $5 increments at ShopMyExchange.com, where shoppers will receive a prompt during checkout.



“A simple donation at the register has a greater ripple effect than most Exchange shoppers probably realize,” said retired Sgt. Maj. of the Army Tony Grinston, AER CEO. “Every little bit helps and makes a big difference to the Soldiers, retirees and Army families who benefit from AER services.”



The Exchange first teamed up with AER and AFAF in 2017 to offer shoppers the option of donating at checkout, expanding to NMCRS in 2023. In total, Exchange shoppers have donated more than $9 million to the relief funds.



"Our partnership with the Exchange has allowed us to make life better for even more members of the Air Force and Space Force family,” said retired Maj. Gen. Ed Thomas Jr., CEO of the Air Force Aid Society, one of four charities that benefits from AFAF. “Thank you to Exchange shoppers for stepping up for Airmen and Guardians.”



The military relief funds provide services to members of the military community, including financial assistance, scholarships for family members and community programs that make life better for Warfighters, their families and retirees.



“Generous donations from Exchange shoppers have allowed us to help even more Sailors and Marines,” said NMCRS CEO Lt. Gen. Robert Ruark, USMC (Ret.). “We’re looking forward to continuing this wonderful partnership.”



To learn more about the Exchange’s support for the funds, visit https://publicaffairs-sme.com/Community/give.



About the Exchange: Since 1895, the Army & Air Force Exchange Service (Exchange) has gone where Soldiers, Airmen, Guardians and their families go to improve the quality of their lives by providing valued goods and services at exclusive military pricing. The Exchange is the 54th-largest retailer in the United States. 100% of Exchange earnings support military communities. In the last 10 years, your Exchange benefit has provided $3.5 billion in earnings for critical military Quality-of-Life programs. The Exchange is a non-appropriated fund entity of the Department of Defense and is directed by a Board of Directors. The Exchange is a 50th Anniversary Vietnam War Commemorative Partner, planning and conducting events and activities that recognize the service, valor and sacrifice of Vietnam Veterans and their families in conjunction with the United States of America Vietnam War Commemoration. To find out more about the Exchange history and mission or to view recent press releases please visit our website at http://www.shopmyexchange.com or follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/ExchangePAO.



About AER: Created in 1942, Army Emergency Relief’s mission is to provide grants, interest-free loans and scholarships to promote readiness and relieve financial distress of Soldiers and Army Families. Learn more about AER programs at www.armyemergencyrelief.org.



About AFAF: The Air Force Assistance Fund is an annual effort to raise funds for the charities that provide support to our Air Force family in need (active duty, retirees, reservists, guard and our dependents, including surviving spouses). The four charities provide support in an emergency, with educational needs, or help to secure a retirement home for widows or widowers of our Air Force members in need of financial assistance. For more information, visit www.afassistancefund.org.



About NMCRS: The mission of the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society is to provide, in partnership with the Navy and Marine Corps, financial, educational, and other assistance to members of the Naval Services of the United States, eligible family members, and survivors when in need; and to receive and manage funds to administer these programs. More information can be found at www.nmcrs.org.



