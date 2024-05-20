Tinker Call of Duty Gaming Team secures second place at Eastern Regional Esports Invitational

Courtesy Photo | Tinker's Air Force Gaming/Space Force Global Gaming Ambassadors speaks to future Basic...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Tinker's Air Force Gaming/Space Force Global Gaming Ambassadors speaks to future Basic Military Training graduates about Air Force gaming at the Lackland Air Force Base Exchange, San Antonio, May 9, 2024, to spread awareness. Air Force Gaming is the official gaming program and competition hub for the Air Force and Space Force. see less | View Image Page

The Tinker Air Force Base “Call of Duty” gaming team won second place at the Department of Defense Eastern Regional Esports Invitational hosted at Keesler AFB May 3-4.

The EREI event included the eastern regional qualifiers, with the top eight teams competing live for the title of EREI Champion.

“The key takeaway through ESports is resiliency, connectedness, and retaining our Airman along with bringing our communities together,” said Chief Master Sgt. Victoria Thornton, 72nd Force Support Squadron senior enlisted leader.

The CoD team competes in high-caliber online and in-person tournaments against other military bases and branches, showcasing Tinker AFB's spirit and excellence on a continental U.S. scale and enhancing the base's recognition across the Air Force and beyond.

“Tinker ‘Call of Duty’ gaming has provided Airmen with opportunities for temporary duty travel and future trips while simultaneously building a community,” said De Oliveira.

The Tinker gaming community currently has 258 community members and select ambassadors to represent the community.

McHugh, one of the global game ambassadors and virtual drone racing lead, represented Tinker in San Antonio at FORCECON, a massive military gaming and tech event celebrating the intersection of gaming, technology, innovation, education, and the United States Armed Forces. McHugh showcased virtual drone racing, a huge success garnering participation from over 100 personnel who cycled through the time trial and flight simulation. This innovation introduced a new electronic sports genre of virtual drone racing for the entire Air Force and other services worldwide.

“It helps me and others by holding engaging events on base because I know we're creating opportunities that don't exist, and it's exciting to be a part of the Air Force adapting to new Airmen and their needs," said McHugh. "’Call of Duty’ on its surface might just be a game, but the Airmen competing receive so much more than just being entertained; they receive a sense of community, mental well-being, and resiliency."

McHugh and the Tinker AFB Call of Duty gaming team are finalizing preparations for the next major gaming event, scheduled for June 7. This event will promote teamwork and strategic gameplay at the highest levels.

Air Force Gaming is a 24/7 grassroots organization focused on building resiliency and retention, and now is the official gaming program and competition hub for the Air Force and Space Force. It is the official home for gamers. According to AFG, over 86% of Airmen between the ages of 18 and 34 identify as gamers. The AFG founding members started Air Force Gaming as an initiative to help Airmen and Guardians of all ages, ranks, and backgrounds find common ground through video games while also promoting mental acuity, fine motor coordination, and competitive excellence.

The Tinker AFB Call of Duty gaming team:

• Staff Sgt. Anthony Hudgins, 552nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron dedicated crew chief/ global game ambassador

• Staff Sgt. Sean Daniels, 552nd Aircraft Maintenance Squadron aircraft inspection craftsman/global game ambassador

• Senior Airman Edward McHugh, 552nd Maintenance Squadron E-3 journeyman/global game ambassador/virtual drone racing

• Airman First Class Gustavo De Oliveira, 72nd Force Support Squadron customer support technician/Tinker AFB esports ambassador

If you are interested in learning more about Tinker’s ESports and Air Force Gaming or to participate in future events, contact the global game ambassadors at 72FSS.TAFG.TinkerAFGaming@us.af.mil.