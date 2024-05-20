Army EOD Team of the Year winners recognized by Congressional leaders on Capitol Hill

Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Tyler A. Grieve (second from left) and Sgt. Tristin E. Lindsey (second from...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Staff Sgt. Tyler A. Grieve (second from left) and Sgt. Tristin E. Lindsey (second from right) from the 760th Ordnance Company (EOD), 192nd EOD Battalion, 52nd EOD Group, pose with Rep. Rick Crawford (right), who served as an Army EOD tech, and Rep. Brian Mast (left), who served as an Army EOD tech in the elite 28th Ordnance Company (EOD). Mast suffered catastrophic injuries, including the loss of both of his legs, from an Improvised Explosive Device. Courtesy photo. see less | View Image Page

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The winning Explosive Ordnance Disposal team from the all-Army EOD Team of the Year competition was invited to Capitol Hill for the “EOD Day on the Hill” event.



Staff Sgt. Tyler A. Grieve and Sgt. Tristin E. Lindsey from the 760th Ordnance Company (EOD), 192nd EOD Battalion, 52nd EOD Group, were recognized by Congressional representatives during the event, May 15.



Grieve and Lindsey prevailed over the other highly qualified and well-trained EOD teams during the all-Army EOD Team of the Year competition on Fort Liberty, North Carolina, April 21 – 26.



The annual “EOD Day on the Hill” event was hosted by the Congressional EOD Caucus.



The winning EOD team met with Congressional leaders, including Rep. Rick Crawford from Arkansas, who served as an Army EOD tech, and Rep. Brian Mast from Florida, who served as an Army EOD tech in the elite 28th Ordnance Company (EOD) that supports Army Rangers and Special Forces troops. Mast suffered catastrophic injuries, including the loss of both of his legs, from an Improvised Explosive Device.



Together with Col. Matthew L. Kuhns, the commander of the 52nd EOD Group, and Command Sgt. Maj. Isaac J. Allender, the 52nd EOD Group senior enlisted leader, Grieve and Lindsey met with Rep. Elisa Stefanik, the U.S. representative from New York’s 21st Congressional District, which covers Fort Drum, New York, where the winning EOD team is stationed.



Leaders from the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command also attended the event.



The Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland-headquartered 20th CBRNE Command is home to 75 percent of the active-duty U.S. Army EOD technicians and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear (CBRN) specialists, as well as the 1st Area Medical Laboratory, CBRNE Analytical and Remediation Activity, five Weapons of Mass Destruction Coordination Teams and three Nuclear Disablement Teams.



From 19 bases in 16 states, Soldiers and Army civilians from 20th CBRNE Command take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



EOD technicians from the 20th CBRNE Command worked together with joint service EOD techs to defeat more than 50,000 Improvised Explosive Devices during the Global War on Terrorism.



As the U.S. military’s explosive experts, EOD technicians confront and defeat everything from hand grenades to nuclear weapons.



Col. Gregory J. Hirschey, the deputy commander of the 20th CBRNE Command; Command Sgt. Maj. Dave Silva, the senior enlisted leader for the 20th CBRNE Command; and Pam Silcox, the chief of the Commander’s Initiative Group for the 20th CBRNE Command, represented the multifunctional and deployable command at the event.



A native of East Helena, Montana, who previously commanded the 52nd EOD Group and served as the EOD Commandant, Hirschey expressed his gratitude to the elected representatives for recognizing the vital role that EOD techs play in defense of the nation.



“The EOD Day on the Hill event is another example of the outstanding support we receive from our elected representatives,” said Hirschey. “Their enduring support demonstrates how important our EOD techs are to our nation as we continue to protect our people from the persistent threat of explosives, both at home and overseas.”