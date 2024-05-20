Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army EOD Team of the Year winners recognized by Congressional leaders on Capitol Hill

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    Staff Sgt. Tyler A. Grieve (second from left) and Sgt. Tristin E. Lindsey (second from right) from the 760th Ordnance Company (EOD), 192nd EOD Battalion, 52nd EOD Group, pose with Rep. Rick Crawford (right), who served as an Army EOD tech, and Rep. Brian Mast (left), who served as an Army EOD tech in the elite 28th Ordnance Company (EOD). Mast suffered catastrophic injuries, including the loss of both of his legs, from an Improvised Explosive Device. Courtesy photo.

    760th EOD Company
    20th CBRNE Command
    EOD Day on the Hill
    Congressional EOD Caucus
    US Army EOD Team of the Year

