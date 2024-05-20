Army EOD Team of the Year winners recognized by Congressional leaders on Capitol Hill

Staff Sgt. Tyler A. Grieve (second from left) and Sgt. Tristin E. Lindsey (second from right) from the 760th Ordnance Company (EOD), 192nd EOD Battalion, 52nd EOD Group, pose with Rep. Rick Crawford (right), who served as an Army EOD tech, and Rep. Brian Mast (left), who served as an Army EOD tech in the elite 28th Ordnance Company (EOD). Mast suffered catastrophic injuries, including the loss of both of his legs, from an Improvised Explosive Device. Courtesy photo.

