    ‘Hattiesburg’s Own’ Capt. Kinsey Johnson Takes Command of Local U.S. Army Recruiting Company

    BATON ROUGE, LA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2024

    Story by Jonathan Holloway 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Baton Rouge

    HATTIESBURG, Miss. —— Native Capt. Kinsey Johnson accepts command of the U.S. Army Hattiesburg Recruiting Company in a Change of Command ceremony, May 22, 1:00 p.m.at Dalton Hall Theater.

    Alumna to the University of Southern Mississippi (Southern Miss) and commissioning as an Army Officer through the university’s ROTC program, Johnson now assumes leadership over 25+ Army personnel and six recruiting stations located in: Gautier; Gulfport; Hattiesburg; Laurel; McComb; and Meridian.

    “I am very excited and looking forward to the future the Hattiesburg Recruiting Company holds,” Johnson said. “It is a breath of fresh air to be back in my hometown area.”

    Johnson is a legacy military servicemember who received her Oath of Commission from her father, Maj. (Ret.) Thomas Dean in August 2018.

    “I’m very fortunate to have such a strong support system both in my leadership and my family as I take command,” Johnson said.

    Johnson received a Bachelor of Arts degrees in English Literature from Southern Miss and her military education included studies as a Logistics Basic Officer Leader Course, Unit Movement Officer Course, and Logistics Captain’s Career course.

    Johnson already has an impactful military career with a tour as Platoon Leader for the 1st Battalion, 7th Field Artillery Regiment, along with decorated awards, including: Meritorious Service Medal; Army Commendation Medal; National Defense Service Meda; and the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal.

    For more information to coordinate an interview with Capt. Kinsey Johnson, contact our office or kinsey.b.johnson2.mil@army.mil at (601) 520-5749.
    -30-

    Hattiesburg
    Change of Command
    Army
    Kinsey Johnson

