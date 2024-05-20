Navy Exchange Service Command awards outstanding Navy lodging associates, facilities

Courtesy Photo | Antonija Hibic, General Manager, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites Souda Bay, Greece, accepts...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Antonija Hibic, General Manager, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites Souda Bay, Greece, accepts the 2023 Admiral Elmo R. Zumwalt Award for Excellence from retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of the Navy Exchange Service Command and Ron Loman, Senior Vice President of the NEXCOM Hospitality Group. The award was presented during the NEXCOM Hospitality Group’s worldwide symposium held on May 1, 2024, in Virginia Beach, Virginia. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo) see less | View Image Page

The Navy Exchange Service Command (NEXCOM) Hospitality Group announced its 2023 awards on May 1. Retired Rear Adm. Robert J. Bianchi, Chief Executive Officer of NEXCOM and Ron Loman, Senior Vice President of the NEXCOM Hospitality Group presented the awards during its worldwide symposium held in Virginia Beach, Virginia. The symposium marked the first time Regional Vice Presidents and General Managers of Navy Lodges and Navy Gateway Inns & Suites came together as the two lines of effort underneath the NEXCOM Hospitality Group.



“Uniting the rich legacies of two esteemed hotel programs, our inaugural NEXCOM Hospitality Group Leadership Training Symposium epitomized the power of heritage and innovation,” said Loman. “Over three inspiring days, we fostered growth and camaraderie and celebrated the excellence of many, including the winners of our prestigious Carlson and Zumwalt awards. Together, we charted a course toward unparalleled hospitality excellence.”



The Edward E. Carlson Award is awarded to the Navy Lodge that has the highest scores in guest and associate satisfaction, operations, quality assurance assessment and financial performance. The 2023 Navy Lodge of the Year grand winner is Navy Lodge San Diego. Navy Lodge Gulfport, Mississippi, is the large property winner and Navy Lodge Everett, Washington, won in the medium property category.



Three outstanding NGIS locations were awarded the Admiral Elmo R. Zumwalt Award for Excellence in Housing and Lodging Management to recognize installations that provide exceptional facilities, amenities and service to their guests and for consistent superior management in all functional areas in lodging operation. The winners of the 2023 Admiral Elmo R. Zumwalt Award for Excellence are Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Naval Support Activity Souda Bay, Greece; Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Naval Station Great Lakes, Illinois; and Navy Gateway Inns & Suites, Naval Air Facility Misawa, Japan.



Sharon Hickey, General Manager, Navy Gateway Inns & Suites Point Loma, California, was selected as the Navy Gateway Inns & Suites General Manager of the Year for her outstanding leadership and operational achievements. Hickey expertly manages two geographically separate operations comprised of six buildings, 329 rooms and over 60 associates all while surpassing her fiscal year 2023 financial goals.



Equally impressive, Maria Gonzalez, General Manager of Navy Lodge North Island, California, was named Navy Lodge General Manager of the Year. Throughout 2023, she demonstrated exceptional leadership, navigating her team through facility upgrades and new construction projects. She also exceeded revenue expectations by managing personnel expenses while simultaneously boosting service quality resulting in a guest comment score of 93.8%.



The final award of the night, a Group Achievement Award, was given to over 100 NEXCOM Hospitality Group associates in recognition of their commitment to excellence in the execution of the consolidation of the Navy Lodge Program and Navy Gateway Inns & Suites.