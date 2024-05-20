AFMC Commander visits Tinker to get updates on key missions

Photo By Carter Denton | TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Kyle Hill, from the 565th Aircraft Maintenance...... read more read more Photo By Carter Denton | TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Kyle Hill, from the 565th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron, gives Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, Air Force Materiel Command commander, and Chief Master Sgt. James "Bill" E. Fitch II, AFMC command chief a demonstration on B-52 Stratofortress Programmed Depot Maintenance. During their visit, Richardson and Fitch also received updates on the status of the OC-ALC and a hands-on demonstration of the Process, Repair, Operations and Critical Tooling section. (U.S. Air Force photo by Carter Denton) see less | View Image Page

TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. -- Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, commander of Air Force Materiel Command, visited Tinker Air Force Base, May 15, for an immersion tour of the Air Force Sustainment Center and to get updates on the base’s numerous strategic missions.



Richardson and Chief Master Sgt. James "Bill" E. Fitch II, AFMC command chief, spoke with leaders from Air Force Sustainment Center, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex 448th Supply Chain Management Wing and 72nd Air Base Wing, among others.



During their visit to the OC-ALC, Richardson and Fitch received updates on the status of the complex and demonstrations of the Process, Repair, Operations and Critical Tooling section, known as PROACT, and the B-52 Stratofortress Programmed Depot Maintenance modernization program.



The AFMC leadership also recognized star performers and held a lunch mentoring session with members of Team Tinker.



The mission of AFMC is to power the world's greatest Air Force. AFMC develops, delivers, supports and sustains war-winning capabilities through development and transition of technology, professional acquisition management, exacting test and evaluation, and world-class sustainment of all Air Force weapon systems.