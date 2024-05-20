Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFMC Commander visits Tinker to get updates on key missions

    AFMC Commander visits Tinker to get updates on key missions

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. — Kyle Hill, from the 565th Aircraft Maintenance

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.20.2024

    Story by Paul Shirk 

    72nd Air Base Wing

    TINKER AIR FORCE BASE, Okla. -- Gen. Duke Z. Richardson, commander of Air Force Materiel Command, visited Tinker Air Force Base, May 15, for an immersion tour of the Air Force Sustainment Center and to get updates on the base’s numerous strategic missions.

    Richardson and Chief Master Sgt. James "Bill" E. Fitch II, AFMC command chief, spoke with leaders from Air Force Sustainment Center, Oklahoma City Air Logistics Complex 448th Supply Chain Management Wing and 72nd Air Base Wing, among others.

    During their visit to the OC-ALC, Richardson and Fitch received updates on the status of the complex and demonstrations of the Process, Repair, Operations and Critical Tooling section, known as PROACT, and the B-52 Stratofortress Programmed Depot Maintenance modernization program.

    The AFMC leadership also recognized star performers and held a lunch mentoring session with members of Team Tinker.

    The mission of AFMC is to power the world's greatest Air Force. AFMC develops, delivers, supports and sustains war-winning capabilities through development and transition of technology, professional acquisition management, exacting test and evaluation, and world-class sustainment of all Air Force weapon systems. From creation to disposal, AFMC provides the workforce and infrastructure necessary to ensure the United States maintains the world's most respected Air Force.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.20.2024
    Date Posted: 05.21.2024 08:34
    Story ID: 471833
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US
