NPS Students, Faculty Visit Naval Oceanography Facilities

Courtesy Photo | 240510-N-UM104-1004 STENNIS SPACE CENTER, Miss. (May 10, 2024) Oceanography students and faculty from the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) visited several Naval Oceanography facilities at Stennis Space Center (SSC) in western Mississippi, May 10. The visit provided an opportunity for the NPS team to initiate potential research projects with the oceanography enterprise, gain a deeper understanding of the operational aspects of numerical predictive modeling, and much more. (U.S. Navy photo by Jeffrey Pierce)

A team of Oceanography students and faculty from the Naval Postgraduate School (NPS) visited several Naval Oceanography facilities at Stennis Space Center (SSC) on May 10, including the Naval Oceanographic Office (NAVO), U.S. Naval Research Laboratory (NRL), Naval Oceanography Mine Warfare Center (NOMWC) and the Naval Meteorology and Oceanography Command (CNMOC), among others.



The visit provided an opportunity for the NPS team to initiate potential research projects with the oceanography enterprise, gain a deeper understanding of the operational aspects of numerical predictive modeling, and much more.



“Our tours of NRL and the CNMOC enterprise at SSC were incredible,” said U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Travis Davis, a doctoral student in oceanography at NPS. “My previous time in SSC was focused on operations and our Sailors; this tour provided me a new perspective of the enterprise. Our tours of the CNMOC, NAVO, and (Fleet Numerical Meteorology and Oceanography Center) bridged the gap between the work done by our Sailors supporting global operations and the fundamental cutting-edge oceanographic research being done here at NPS, NRL and SSC … We found obvious and exciting points of collaboration that NPS and NRL can leverage to perform operationally-relevant research.”



“As an international student here at NPS, the visit to Stennis was extremely relevant and very enlightening,” echoed Royal Australian Navy Lt. Benjamin Liddell. “Touring the METOC facilities at Stennis provided me with a comprehensive understanding of the structure and provided many opportunities to network and understand how to work closer together with the U.S. We also gained valuable connections in relevant research areas and no doubt this will provide opportunities moving forward.”



Dr. Timour Radko, professor of oceanography at NPS, called the first-hand exposure to the Naval Oceanography enterprise “exceptionally informative and directly relevant to our work,” adding, “It is apparent that NPS and all naval oceanography commands at Stennis have a common vision and goals. It is only natural for us to work shoulder-to-shoulder on pressing challenges in naval oceanography.”



For more information on Oceanography at NPS, visit https://nps.edu/web/oceanography.