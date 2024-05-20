my Corps of Engineers reminds visitors to practice water safety

Courtesy Photo | Patrolling the lake and reminding everyone of the importance of boat safety is an...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Patrolling the lake and reminding everyone of the importance of boat safety is an important part of the job for Randi Clifton, natural resource specialist Oologah Lake Office. Tragically, people lose their lives while visiting Tulsa District-managed lands and waters every year. Most of the tragedies are water related. The public’s help is needed to reduce the number of fatalities at the 38 lakes managed by Tulsa District visited by roughly 22 million people annually. Our Tulsa District personnel stress the importance of water safety year-round when talking with visitors, but especially during the summer season because that is when most public recreation fatalities occur. see less | View Image Page

TULSA, Okla. – As millions of Americans plan visits to our Tulsa District lakes and rivers, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers reminds visitors of the importance of practicing safe, sensible, and thoughtful activities in, on, and around open water.



Tragically, people lose their lives while visiting Tulsa District-managed lands and waters every year. Most of the tragedies are water related. The public’s help is needed to reduce the number of fatalities at the 38 lakes managed by Tulsa District visited by roughly 22 million people annually. Our Tulsa District personnel stress the importance of water safety year-round when talking with visitors, but especially during the summer season because that is when most public recreation fatalities occur.



Visitors of all ages are strongly encouraged to practice water safety this summer. Before entering or being around open water (lakes, rivers, ponds, etc.), keep these things in mind because they could save your life or the life of someone you care about.



 Wear the right fit and type of life jacket. If you don’t have one borrow one for the day from a Life Jacket Loaner Board at the lake.

 Take a boating safety course and don’t drink and boat.

 Always swim at a designated swim beach at Corps lakes.

 Be aware that while boating, noise, wind, the sun, and glare during a day of boating can lead to fatigue and double your reaction time.

 Be Aware of Carbon Monoxide Poisoning While Boating. Carbon monoxide can kill you while you are on or in the water near a boat. Maintain fresh air circulation, seat children in the forward-most seating on a boat, shut off boat motors to avoid unnecessary idling, be aware of emissions from other boats, and seek medical attention immediately if you suspect carbon monoxide poisoning.

 Watch Your Children. Supervise children whenever they are in, on, or near open water. Always keep them within arm’s reach.

Learn more water safety tips by visiting www.PleaseWearIt.com and following Please Wear It on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.



Tulsa District is a federal provider of outdoor and water-based recreation, hosting nearly 22 million visitors annually to its 38 lake projects. For more information on USACE recreation sites and activities, visit www.CorpsLakes.us.