    Dallas, Texas Native Serves aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114)

    Dallas, Texas Native Serves aboard USS Ralph Johnson

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.10.2024

    Story by Seaman Trevor Hale 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 10, 2024) - Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Raul Rauda, from Dallas, Texas, graduated from Lawrence County High-School in 2022 and joined the United States Navy October 5, 2023.

    “I always thought about joining the military but I just wanted to wait until I was sure it was something I wanted to do.” said Rauda.

    Before joining the Navy, Rauda worked as a plumber for a home remodeling company in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee.

    “There wasn’t much going on where I was and I wanted to experience something new,” said Rauda.

    He quickly made his way through the recruiting office and was away to recruit training at Great Lakes, Illinois.

    “The training was tough but not too tough,” said Rauda. “You just have to stay strong mentally and you’ll get through it.”

    After graduation from Great Lakes, he was sent to Boatswain’s Mate (BM) ascension school (A-school) where he would learn all the necessary skills of maintaining and operating ships in the fleet. From A-school he was assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) forward-deployed to Yokosuka, Japan.

    “Japan has been cool so far, I’ve been able to experience things here that I would never have been able to before the Navy,” said Rauda.

    Throughout his time in the Navy so far Rauda said that his favorite part has been the friends he's made.

    “The BM and “Undes” (undesignated sailor) communities go hand-in-hand,” said Rauda. “I’ve met a lot of cool people and some people to stick with while I’m still with them.”

    He said that for anyone considering joining the Navy that it would be a hard path but a good one and that it would be something for you and your family to be proud of.

    Ralph Johnson is forward-deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force.

    U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

