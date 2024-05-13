Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dallas, Texas Native Serves aboard USS Ralph Johnson

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.11.2024

    Photo by Seaman Trevor Hale 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240511-N-HT008-1014 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 11, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Raul Rauda, from Dallas, Texas, poses for a picture aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the North Pacific Ocean, May 11. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trevor Hale)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2024
    Date Posted: 05.20.2024 04:56
    Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Dallas, Texas Native Serves aboard USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114)

