240511-N-HT008-1014 NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN (May 11, 2024) Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Raul Rauda, from Dallas, Texas, poses for a picture aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) in the North Pacific Ocean, May 11. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Trevor Hale)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2024 Date Posted: 05.20.2024 04:56 Photo ID: 8416730 VIRIN: 240511-N-HT008-1018 Resolution: 5440x3627 Size: 950.41 KB Location: NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN Hometown: DALLAS, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Dallas, Texas Native Serves aboard USS Ralph Johnson, by SN Trevor Hale, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.