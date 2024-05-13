Mass casualty drill preps Army’s newest medics

Photo By Capt. Angela Clemons | U.S. Soldiers treat and evacuate simulated casualties during an exercise at the...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Angela Clemons | U.S. Soldiers treat and evacuate simulated casualties during an exercise at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility at Fort Indiantown Gap, May 17, 2024. This exercise included responding to the scene of a mass casualty event, providing first aid and evacuating the simulated casualties, all while being assessed by instructors with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 4th Battalion, 166th Regiment Regional Training Institute (Medical Battalion Training Site). These Soldiers, from the National Guard, Army Reserve and Regular Army, are attending the 68W Healthcare Specialist Military Occupational Specialty Transition course, hoping to earn the 68W MOS after previously serving in other MOSs. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Angela Clemons) see less | View Image Page

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – A combat medic needs to be prepared to carry out their duties in stressful situations, and the task for the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 4th Battalion, 166th Regimental Regional Training Institute (Medical Battalion Training Site) is to prepare them for those situations.



Soldiers training with the MBTS executed an intensive mass casualty drill at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility here, May 17, 2024. It was the culminating exercise of the 68W Healthcare Specialist Military Occupational Specialty Transition course, which prepares soldiers from the National Guard, Army Reserve and Regular Army to earn the 68W MOS after serving in the Army with other MOSs.



“The Soldiers who complete this course are resilient,” said Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Day, an instructor with the MBTS.



Under the watchful eyes of their instructors, the soldiers' performance was rigorously evaluated to ensure they met the high standards expected of a combat medic.



This critical training focused on responding to a simulated mass casualty event, providing immediate medical care and evacuating the wounded via aerial medevac. Soldiers faced realistic and high-pressure scenarios designed to test their medical and operational skills. The simulation involved a mass casualty incident, requiring the trainees to quickly triage the wounded, administer first aid and coordinate the evacuation efforts.



This course is designed for soldiers transitioning from other MOSs. This exercise exemplifies the U.S. Army's ongoing commitment to maintaining combat readiness. By continuously enhancing its medical capabilities, the Army ensures that its soldiers are ready to provide critical care in the most demanding environments. The soldiers who complete this course are committed to mastering the skills necessary to save lives on the battlefield.