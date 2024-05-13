Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mass casualty drill preps Army’s newest medics

    68W MOS-T course

    Photo By Capt. Angela Clemons | U.S. Soldiers treat and evacuate simulated casualties during an exercise at the...... read more read more

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Story by Capt. Angela Clemons 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. – A combat medic needs to be prepared to carry out their duties in stressful situations, and the task for the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 4th Battalion, 166th Regimental Regional Training Institute (Medical Battalion Training Site) is to prepare them for those situations.

    Soldiers training with the MBTS executed an intensive mass casualty drill at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility here, May 17, 2024. It was the culminating exercise of the 68W Healthcare Specialist Military Occupational Specialty Transition course, which prepares soldiers from the National Guard, Army Reserve and Regular Army to earn the 68W MOS after serving in the Army with other MOSs.

    “The Soldiers who complete this course are resilient,” said Sgt. 1st Class Andrew Day, an instructor with the MBTS.

    Under the watchful eyes of their instructors, the soldiers' performance was rigorously evaluated to ensure they met the high standards expected of a combat medic.

    This critical training focused on responding to a simulated mass casualty event, providing immediate medical care and evacuating the wounded via aerial medevac. Soldiers faced realistic and high-pressure scenarios designed to test their medical and operational skills. The simulation involved a mass casualty incident, requiring the trainees to quickly triage the wounded, administer first aid and coordinate the evacuation efforts.

    This course is designed for soldiers transitioning from other MOSs. This exercise exemplifies the U.S. Army's ongoing commitment to maintaining combat readiness. By continuously enhancing its medical capabilities, the Army ensures that its soldiers are ready to provide critical care in the most demanding environments. The soldiers who complete this course are committed to mastering the skills necessary to save lives on the battlefield.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.19.2024 14:41
    Story ID: 471677
    Location: FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
    Web Views: 14
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass casualty drill preps Army’s newest medics, by CPT Angela Clemons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Soldiers execute intensive medical exercise
    68W MOS-T course
    68W MOS-T course
    68W MOS-T course
    68W MOS-T course

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pennsylvania national guard
    fort indiantown gap
    medic
    exercise
    readiness
    166th regiment regional training institute

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT