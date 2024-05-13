U.S. Soldiers treat and evacuate simulated casualties during an exercise at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility at Fort Indiantown Gap, May 17, 2024. This exercise included responding to the scene of a mass casualty event, providing first aid and evacuating the simulated casualties, all while being assessed by instructors with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 4th Battalion, 166th Regiment Regional Training Institute (Medical Battalion Training Site). These Soldiers, from the National Guard, Army Reserve and Regular Army, are attending the 68W Healthcare Specialist Military Occupational Specialty Transition course, hoping to earn the 68W MOS after previously serving in other MOSs. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ashon Calhoun)
|05.17.2024
|05.19.2024 14:25
|Package
|924197
|240517-Z-PA178-3322
|DOD_110319210
|00:02:59
|FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|0
|0
This work, Soldiers execute intensive medical exercise, by SGT Ashon Calhoun, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Mass casualty drill preps Army’s newest medics
Medical
Pennsylvania
Simulation
Fort Indiantown Gap
Training
Army National Guard
