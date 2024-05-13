Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers execute intensive medical exercise

    FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. Ashon Calhoun 

    109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers treat and evacuate simulated casualties during an exercise at the Combined Arms Collective Training Facility at Fort Indiantown Gap, May 17, 2024. This exercise included responding to the scene of a mass casualty event, providing first aid and evacuating the simulated casualties, all while being assessed by instructors with the Pennsylvania National Guard’s 4th Battalion, 166th Regiment Regional Training Institute (Medical Battalion Training Site). These Soldiers, from the National Guard, Army Reserve and Regular Army, are attending the 68W Healthcare Specialist Military Occupational Specialty Transition course, hoping to earn the 68W MOS after previously serving in other MOSs. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Ashon Calhoun)

