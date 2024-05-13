Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Company A, 351st Aviation Support Battalion provides water purification for Operation Palmetto Fury

    PLUM BRANCH, SC, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2024

    Story by Sgt. Tim Andrews 

    South Carolina National Guard

    Plumb Branch, S.C. - Company A, 351st Aviation Support Battalion, 59th Aviation Troop Command, South Carolina Army National Guard, deployed their tactical water purification system (TWPS) during Operation Palmetto Fury training exercise at Clarks Hill Training Site, May 18. Their mission was to purify lake water into potable water.
    “They traveled yesterday, with the fuel team, camped out at North Airfield, jumped off at 6:00 a.m., and as soon as they got on site, started setting up and making potable drinking water,” said U.S. Army Capt. Jamie Williams, commander for Company A, 351st Aviation Support Battalion.
    The Company A, 351st Aviation Support Battalion used this exercise to conduct water purification operations by emplacing equipment near the Savannah River, utilizing reverse osmosis, and filtering water as a way of self sustaining assets to the force and keeping personnel hydrated in support of Operation Palmetto Fury.
    “After the infantry and aviation assaulted and took over this area from the enemy, if this were a real world scenario, we’d be here with a local populus who would be in a war zone without drinking water. The infrastructure would probably be devastated. So what this would do is supply water to Soldiers and the local community,” said Williams.
    The water purification process takes water that a person could not drink, and converts it into potable water that is safe to drink in order to support and sustain continuous operations.
    “More importantly, they're getting the training they need because this is very much needed incase of hurricanes and floods,” said Williams.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Company A, 351st Aviation Support Battalion provides water purification for Operation Palmetto Fury, by SGT Tim Andrews, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    National Guard Bureau
    S.C. Army National Guard
    Joint Service
    Multi-domain
    Palmetto Fury

