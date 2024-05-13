Idaho National Guard's largest unit 116th CBCT gains new commander

Photo By Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur | The 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team held a change of command ceremony on May 17,...... read more read more Photo By Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur | The 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team held a change of command ceremony on May 17, 2024, at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho, signifying the transfer of authority between outgoing commander Col. Eric Orcutt and the incoming commander, Col. Jason Gracida. Brig. Gen. Cole Packwood, assistant adjutant general – Army and commander, Idaho Army National Guard, presided over the ceremony, which included the passing of the colors and other customary military traditions. The 116th CBCT is the state’s largest National Guard unit and is located throughout the state in nearly two dozen communities with subordinate units in Montana, Nevada and Oregon. (U.S. National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Becky Vanshur) see less | View Image Page

The 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team held a change of command ceremony on May 17 at Gowen Field in Boise, Idaho, signifying the transfer of authority between outgoing commander Col. Eric Orcutt and the incoming commander, Col. Jason Gracida.



Orcutt has served as the unit’s commander since August 2021. Under his command, the 116th CBCT completed two back-to-back task force mobilizations in support of Operation Spartan Shield in the Central Command area of responsibility; two joint and multinational overseas training exercises in the Republic of Tunisia and the Kingdom of Morocco; and the continued modernization of 116th CBCT equipment.



“It has been an absolute privilege and honor to command the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team and serve alongside the officers, NCOs, and Soldiers of Idaho, Oregon, Montana and Nevada,” Orcutt said. “Their professionalism and expertise are unmatched and stand as an example for all other armor brigade combat teams to follow. I am confident that the long-held traditions of excellence and mission accomplishment for the 116th will continue for many years to come.”



Orcutt will continue his service in the Idaho National Guard as chief of the joint staff.



Gracida has served in the military since 1992, earning his commission as an officer in 2002. Most recently, Gracida served as director of operations for the Idaho Army National Guard. He previously served as the 116th CBCT’s executive officer from 2020 through 2023 and deployed with the brigade in 2004 and 2010.



“It is my distinct honor to be selected for command of the 116th Cavalry Brigade Combat Team,” Gracida said. “Our brigade has always been and will remain the standard bearer of the armored brigades within the National Guard, and we will continue to achieve that distinction through each of our assigned missions. My commitment to this brigade and its Soldiers is to ensure we uphold our reputation and build upon the esteem of the 116th in all we do and everywhere we go.”



Brig. Gen. Cole Packwood, assistant adjutant general – Army and commander, Idaho Army National Guard, presided over the ceremony, which included the passing of the colors and other customary military traditions.



The 116th CBCT is the state’s largest National Guard unit and is located throughout the state in nearly two dozen communities with subordinate units in Montana, Nevada and Oregon.