Teamwork, collaboration are key to successful exercise

PLUM BRANCH, S.C. — The South Carolina National Guard recently led Operation Palmetto Fury, a state-wide, joint-service, multi-domain exercise designed to enhance the readiness and capabilities of its Soldiers on May 17-19, 2024.

This comprehensive training operation brought together units from various military branches, including the U.S. Marine Corps, Air Force, and National Guard, to simulate real-world combat scenarios and logistical challenges. The goal was to ensure that all participating service members could seamlessly integrate their unique skills and resources to effectively respond to threats. The exercise highlighted the Guard's dedication to continuous professional development and its unwavering commitment to the people of South Carolina and the nation.

“This kind of training is what our Soldiers signed up for, and they deserve the opportunity to train realistically to further sharpen their skills,” said U.S. Army Major General Jeff Jones, deputy adjutant general of the South Carolina Army National Guard. “Conducting training exercises like Operation Palmetto Fury ensures force readiness, in part by challenging its participants with real-world scenarios that Soldiers would likely encounter.”

One such scenario would be the medical treatment and evacuation of a wounded service member, where 68W healthcare specialists, known as medics, with the 1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, were dispatched to render assistance.

“Because we have a standardization of training, we all know what to do, we all know what the next steps are,” said U.S. Army Specialist Trevor Marino, with the 1-151st Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, South Carolina National Guard, and lead medic on the ground during the scenario. “At the end of the day, we’re a team, and that’s how great outcomes happen, by working together.”

In the next phase of Palmetto Fury, personnel form the 1-111th Aviation Battalion working in sync with U.S. Air Force service members from the 437th Airlift Wing, which includes flight crews from the 14th and 15th Operational Support Squadrons and the 628th Logistics Readiness Squadron to perform a specialized refueling operation known as “wet wing” refueling from a Forward Arming and Refueling Point (FARP). FARPs serve as logistics hubs, deployed close to the front line to shorten the time required to resupply troops.

“The more experience each branch has with each other, the better we get,” said U.S. Airforce Airman 1st Class Jacob F. Dillon, a fuels management specialist with the 437th Operational Support Squadron.

Palmetto Fury underscores the importance of joint-service, multi-domain exercises in maintaining the readiness and effectiveness of the South Carolina National Guard. By collaborating with other branches of the military, the South Carolina National Guard demonstrates its commitment to continuous professional development and ensuring a skilled, prepared force. These rigorous training operations not only refine the technical abilities of service members but also foster teamwork and leadership.

“Opportunities for joint training are invaluable, because that is how we will fight,” said Jones. “This exercise shows that, despite all of the aircraft, and all of the weapons, the most important asset we have is our people."

Ultimately, Palmetto Fury exemplifies the Guard’s resolve to protect and serve the people of South Carolina and the nation with excellence and readiness.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.19.2024 Date Posted: 05.19.2024 Story ID: 471669 Location: PLUMB BRANCH, SC, US