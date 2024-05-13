Biannual CLDJ Bazaar Connects Service Members with Djiboutian Artists and Vendors

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Thomas | U.S. military members purchased handmade goods and connected with Djiboutian vendors...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Christopher Thomas | U.S. military members purchased handmade goods and connected with Djiboutian vendors during Camp Lemonnier’s biannual bazaar on May 18, 2024. The bazaar is a part of a series of events that Camp Lemonnier hosts to connect with Djiboutian partners as one community. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas) see less | View Image Page

CAMP LEMONNIER, Djibouti (May 18, 2024) – U.S. military members purchased handmade goods and connected with Djiboutian vendors during Camp Lemonnier’s biannual bazaar on Saturday, May 18, 2024.



For the past 17 years, Camp Lemonnier has hosted the bazaar twice a year to contribute to the local economy and build friendships and connections with the community.



"Camp Lemonnier’s bazaar is a cultural exchange of art, ideas and conversation that helps our service members and Djiboutian community members gain a better understanding of each other," said U.S. Navy Capt. Eilis M. Cancel, commanding officer of Camp Lemonnier.



"It is s a wonderful way to share our experience here in the community with our friends and families, and it allows us to support the community that we are so grateful to take part in,” Cancel said.



Shopping at the bazaar also gives service members an opportunity to learn more about Djiboutian culture and artwork.



Djiboutian artist Fardoussa Mohamed Soubane sold traditional Djiboutian clothing, jewelry, canes and headwear she made from silk, beads and wood. “This is my fifth Bazaar,” Fardoussa said. “My goal is to continue to showcase Djiboutian culture to U.S service members.”



Volunteers from Friends of Africa, a nonprofit organization at Camp Lemonnier, helped set up tables and brought refreshments to the artists and vendors.



“The bazaar is very welcoming to first time vendors,” said Daoud Chehem Baoita. Getting support from the Camp Lemonnier volunteers has helped a lot in setting up our table this year.”



Aicha Chehem Banoita and Daoud Chehem Banoita run a small shop in the village of Dougoum, Djibouti, where tourists stop for souvenirs. On Saturday, they brought their merchandise to Camp Lemonnier.



“In our village, each family gave us a craft to be sold at the bazaar,” said Dougoum. “They gave us items like handcrafted decorations, purses, rugs and beads to sell.”



Saturday’s bazaar raised $42,816 (7.621.406 Djf) for Djiboutian artists and vendors. Camp Lemonnier bazaars have added $214,817 (38.214.491 Djf) to the local economy since 2021.



The biannual bazaar is part of a series of events that strengthens the bond between U.S. service members and Djiboutian community members. The installation also hosts an Iftar meal and a visit to the installation’s historic Islamic cemetery, further strengthening the relationship.



“This is my favorite event of the year,” said Cmdr. Daniel Sorensen. “I am grateful that Americans and Djiboutians can share their culture and history in a relaxed environment such as this.”



Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands.