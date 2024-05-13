U.S. military members purchased handmade goods and connected with Djiboutian vendors during Camp Lemonnier’s biannual bazaar on May 18, 2024. The bazaar is a part of a series of events that Camp Lemonnier hosts to connect with Djiboutian partners as one community. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed to ensure security and protect U.S. interests. The installation provides world-class support for service members, transient U.S. assets and 38 local tenant commands. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Christopher Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|05.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.18.2024 11:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Length:
|00:13:20
|Location:
|CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ
This work, Biannual CLDJ Bazaar Connects Service Members with Djiboutian Artists and Vendors, by PO2 Christopher Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
