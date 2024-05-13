Defenders from the 316th Security Forces Group participated in a series of events commemorating National Police Week during the week of May 15, 2024.



Established by President John F. Kennedy on October 1, 1962, National Police Week revolves around Police Officer Memorial Day, May 15, which recognizes the sacrifices of law enforcement officers throughout the nation. [Public Law 87-726, a joint resolution of the 87th Congress.]



Defenders kicked off the week by honoring past and present members of law enforcement with an opening ceremony in front of the Jones Building at Joint Base Andrews. Later in the day, working dogs across the National Capital Region displayed their athletic capability and obedience in the Capitol K9 Trials. On Wednesday, Defenders marched in the early morning rain during a Ruck to Remember to honor those lost in the line of duty.



The week culminated in a sequence of sporting events, including a bowling tournament, golfing tournament and sports day cookout.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.17.2024 Date Posted: 05.17.2024 14:54 Story ID: 471610 Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US Web Views: 15 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Honor and legacy: Joint Base Andrews observes National Police Week, by SSgt Alex Broome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.