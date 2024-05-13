Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Honor and legacy: Joint Base Andrews observes National Police Week

    Honor and legacy: Joint Base Andrews observes National Police Week

    Photo By Airman 1st Class Martha Moore | U.S. Air Force Staff Sergeant Autum Bless, the Confinement noncommissioned officer...... read more read more

    JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, UNITED STATES

    05.17.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Alex Broome 

    316th Wing

    Defenders from the 316th Security Forces Group participated in a series of events commemorating National Police Week during the week of May 15, 2024.

    Established by President John F. Kennedy on October 1, 1962, National Police Week revolves around Police Officer Memorial Day, May 15, which recognizes the sacrifices of law enforcement officers throughout the nation. [Public Law 87-726, a joint resolution of the 87th Congress.]

    Defenders kicked off the week by honoring past and present members of law enforcement with an opening ceremony in front of the Jones Building at Joint Base Andrews. Later in the day, working dogs across the National Capital Region displayed their athletic capability and obedience in the Capitol K9 Trials. On Wednesday, Defenders marched in the early morning rain during a Ruck to Remember to honor those lost in the line of duty.

    The week culminated in a sequence of sporting events, including a bowling tournament, golfing tournament and sports day cookout.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 05.17.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 14:54
    Story ID: 471610
    Location: JOINT BASE ANDREWS, MD, US
    Web Views: 15
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honor and legacy: Joint Base Andrews observes National Police Week, by SSgt Alex Broome, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Honor and legacy: Joint Base Andrews observes National Police Week
    Honor and legacy: Joint Base Andrews observes National Police Week
    Honor and legacy: Joint Base Andrews observes National Police Week
    Honor and legacy: Joint Base Andrews observes National Police Week
    2024 Capitol K9 Trials

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Andrews
    Joint Base Andrews
    Police Week
    JBA
    Joint Base Andrews-Naval Air Facility Washington

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT